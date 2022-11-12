View from Mars Hill: Fiery puffs of dust and pebbles: The Leonid Meteor Shower

In 1942, the celebrated American wizard of words, Robert Frost, published a collection of poems in a volume titled A Witness Tree. Historians hail this compilation because it earned Frost his record fourth Pulitzer Prize for Poetry. Space enthusiasts venerate one of the volume’s selections in particular, A Loose Mountain, because it features the Leonid Meteor Shower, a staple of November skies.

The Leonid Meteor Shower runs from about November 3 to December 2, peaking on the evening of November 17/morning of November 18 with an estimated activity of 15 meteors per hour. This is unimpressive compared to many of the other major meteor showers such as the Perseids in August, which produce dozens per hour. But the Leonids traditionally makes up for this paucity every 33 years, with a surge in activity that transforms them from showers into full-blown storms.

Like other meteor showers, the Leonids derive from a wide stream of predominantly sand-sized particles, remnants of a comet that liberates bits of its surface when it passes by the sun and its warming rays. Earth passes through the stream every year and many of these cometary crumbs burn up in our planet’s atmosphere, creating the meteor shower.

In the case of the Leonids, the parent comet is 55P/Tempel-Tuttle. Every 33 years, it sweeps through the inner solar system and passes near to the sun. This warms the comet enough that a swarm of particles break off, so that the normal stream of cometary debris turns into what might be thought of as a gushing river. The result: instead of the 15 or so meteors typical in most years, the number can now reach into the thousands. In 1833, for instance, observers noted between 25,000-100,000 meteors per hour.

The last of these 33-year-cycle storms happened in 2002. Unfortunately for sky watchers, the pattern may not repeat for at least a couple cycles because of some solar system bullying. In 2029, the comet passes close to Jupiter. The “king of the planets,” with its immense gravity, might push the comet out of its regular path and thus make storms unlikely for years.

Whatever the future holds, for now the Leonids will continue with their normal rate of 15 meteors per hour. And while this number is modest, the nature of the individual meteors is not. Traveling at a speed of about 44 miles per hour, they are some of the fastest moving meteors; at this rate one could travel from Flagstaff to Phoenix in just over three seconds. And the Leonids are also known for their fireballs, which are brighter, larger, and often more colorful than typical meteors. In many cases, they leave trails that may be visible for several minutes.

In tribute to the Leonids, here is the full text of Frost’s poem:

“A Loose Mountain”

Did you stay up last night (the Magi did)

To see the star shower known as Leonid

That once a year by hand or apparatus

Is so mysteriously pelted at us?

It is but fiery puffs of dust and pebbles,

No doubt directed at our heads as rebels

In having taken artificial light

Against the sovereignty of night.

A fusillade of blanks and empty flashes,

It never reaches earth except as ashes

Of which you feel no least touch on your face

Nor find in dew the slightest cloudy trace.

Nevertheless it constitutes a hint

That the loose mountain lately seen to glint

In sunlight near us in momentous swing

Is something in a Balearic sling

The heartless and enormous Outer Black

Is still withholding in the Zodiac

But from irresolution in his back

About when best to have us in our orbit,

So we won’t simply take it and absorb it.