View from Mars Hill: Examining the impact of the DART spacecraft

In the nearly three weeks since the DART spacecraft impacted the asteroid moon Dimorphos, scientist have made some startling observations. And this week, they were also able to confirm that the mission was even more successful than planned.

The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission is an outgrowth of ongoing interest in planetary defense, which involves detecting and reducing the threat of potentially hazardous Earth-approaching objects such as asteroids and comets. In recent decades, scientists have conducted surveys to find such bodies. The DART mission addresses the follow-up question of how best to respond to such a potentially hazardous asteroid once it has been identified. Specifically, the mission was designed to demonstrate the ability to deflect such an object away from Earth. This is achieved by slightly altering the orbit of Dimorphos by impacting it with the DART spacecraft.

To be clear, Dimorphos poses no threat to Earth; it is just a good target object for determining the success of DART because scientists can accurately measure how much it moved after impact. This is possible because Dimorphos orbits a larger asteroid, Didymos. During so-called mutual events, when Dimorphos passes in front of or behind Didymos, some of the light reflected from the two bodies is blocked and the brightness drops, as seen by Earth-based telescopes such as the Lowell Discovery Telescope. By measuring sequential dips in brightness, scientists can determine how long it takes for Dimorphos to orbit Didymos.

Pre-impact observations showed that Dimorphos orbited Didymos every 11 hours and 55 minutes. However, post-impact measurements showed an orbit of only 11 hours and 23 minutes. This means that the impact moved the moon so that its orbit shortened by 32 minutes. Going into the mission, scientists would have called the mission a success if the orbit had shortened by 10 minutes, so they were thrilled with a change of 32.

This news came on the heels of images released last week, showing an extensive plume of debris emanating from Dimorphos. The plume stretches more than 6,000 miles and was created during the September 26 impact.

Lowell Observatory’s Teddy Kareta and longtime Lowell associate Matthew Knight, now with the United States Naval Academy, teamed to take the initial image as part of an extensive post-impact study of Dimorphos’s motion and behavior. The debris plume looks like a comet, with ejected material being pushed away from the parent body by the radiation pressure of the Sun. In the past week, the plume has split, giving the appearance of a double tail.

Astronomers will continue to make additional follow-up observations from observatories around the world as they work to understand the nature of the deflection process and its potential for future space defense applications.