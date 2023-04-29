Perhaps the best known of all comets is Halley (correctly pronounced so that it rhymes with rally, not daily) named after the 17th-18th century astronomer Edmond Halley. This familiar “dirty iceball” is not only popular but also reliable, visiting the inner solar system every 76 years. It last was came in 1985/1986, so it won’t be back until 2061 — a long wait if you want to see it.

But there is another way to observe Halley — or at least evidence of its secondary presence — and that is through meteor showers.

Every time Halley nears the sun, it warms up and discharges some of its gases and dust. Over time, these sand-sized particles spread somewhat uniformly throughout the comet’s orbit. As is the case with many comet orbits, this one happens to intersect with Earth’s orbit, and many of the particles pass through Earth’s atmosphere and burn up in what we call a meteor shower.

You can see a few meteors on any given night when celestial debris sporadically enters Earth’s atmosphere, but meteor showers are generally associated with a specific cloud of cometary debris, are more predictable, and include many meteors rather than an occasional few.

The orbit of particles from Halley’s Comet comes in contact with Earth’s atmosphere twice a year: inward-bound particles on October 21 (give or take a day) produce the Orionid Meteor Shower and outward-bound particles on May 5 (or thereabouts) produce the Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower. In the case of this May’s Eta Aquarids, the debris hitting Earth’s atmosphere is traveling at about 66 kilometers per second. This equates to 41 miles per second or 148,000 miles per hour, nearly 1,500 times faster than the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw — whose great-uncle is Pluto discoverer Clyde Tombaugh — can throw a baseball.

Meteor showers are named after the area of the sky from which they appear to originate, the so-called radiant. The Perseids are named after Perseus, the recent Lyrids after Lyra, and so on. Sometimes, as in the case of the Eta Aquarids, a particular star is also designated: Eta Aquarii is the 10th brightest star in the constellation Aquarius.

While the Eta Aquarids aren’t as spectacular as some of their better-known cousins such as the Geminids, they are still worth checking out. Plus, as with many astronomical phenomena, they may be witnessed without the need for any special equipment or background knowledge.

The Eta Aquarids are visible from mid-April through late May, but they will peak in the predawn hours of May 5. If the sky were dark you could hope to see 10-30 meteors per hour. Alas, this year the moon will be full and its brilliance will wash out many of the meteors from view.

The shower is still worth checking out, however, because of the possibility of outbursts that could increase the hourly rate. If nothing else, it’s a good excuse to spend time outside after the long winter.