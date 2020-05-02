View from Mars Hill: Detecting an intruder from outer space

Each of the cameras records a different part of the sky and the observations are then stitched together. This accurately records — at 30 frames per second — trajectories for hundreds of meteors per night, which allows scientists to determine where they came from in the solar system.

Moskovitz currently helps to operate four LO-CAMS stations, but at the time of the 2016 event only two were yet in operation — at Lowell Observatory’s center of operations on Mars Hill in Flagstaff and at the Lowell Discovery Telescope site 40 miles outside of town. Both captured images of this fireball meteor. In fact, while the system had imaged scads of meteors up to that point, this was the first time it captured an actual meteorite fall, when pieces of the intruding debris survive entering Earth’s atmosphere and crash onto the planet.

Observations from the LO-CAMS arrays, as well as from the Payson and Albuquerque cameras, allowed Moskovitz and a collaboration led by Jenniskens to determine that the intruding rock was traveling at a speed of 16.6 kilometers (10 miles) per second when it entered Earth’s atmosphere. From this number they initially estimated the meteoroid’s mass to be around 15,000 kilograms (33,000 pounds), with a diameter of about 2 meters (6 ½ feet; though later estimates reduced the probable size to about 80 centimeters/31 inches).