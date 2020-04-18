View from Mars Hill: Checking in with the Lyrid Meteor Shower

Each part of a comet’s name tells something about it. In the case of C/1861 G1 (Thatcher), the letter “C” means it is a long-period comet and 1861 indicates the year of discovery. The letter “G” refers to the first half of April and the number “1” means it was the first comet discovered in that specific half-month period of time. “Thatcher” is, of course, the discoverer.

While this comet has been known for less than two centuries, its fragments that manifest themselves as Lyrid meteors have been observed for more than two millennia. The earliest recorded observation dates back to 676 B.C. Evidence of this sighting is found in Zuo zhuan, an archaic Chinese text documenting significant episodes from the 8th through 5th centuries B.C. While the “Zuo Tradition”, as it’s often translated, focuses on political and military activities, it does touch on a few aspects of history and culture. One passage describes a particularly active Lyrid meteor shower display, when the skies lit up and “at midnight, stars fell like rain.”