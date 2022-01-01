View from Mars Hill: Celestial fireworks with the Quadrantid Meteor Shower

While Flagstaff’s annual New Year’s celebration — the much-loved Great Pinecone Drop — had to be canceled last night due to COVID-related concerns, revelers can still welcome in the new year with a celestial fireworks show, courtesy of the Quadrantid Meteor Shower. This is not only one of the best meteor showers, but also noteworthy for its ties to northern Arizona.

The Quadrantid Meteor Shower is one of the most active meteor showers, typically producing as many meteors during peak activity as its better known siblings such as the Perseids. Unlike these other showers, however, the duration of peak activity is relatively short — several hours instead of one or two days.

The Quadrantids are active from December 28 to January 12, with the peak typically from late on the evening of January 2 into the early morning of January 3. This year, there will be no interfering light from the moon since it is just past its new phase and setting before dark.

Italian observer Antonio Brucalassi first noted the Quadrantid Meteor Shower when he wrote in 1825, “the atmosphere was traversed by a multitude of the luminous bodies known by the name of falling stars.” The celestial streakers appeared to radiate from the constellation Quadrans Muralis, the “Mural Quadrant,” which French astronomer Jerome Lalande had named in 1795 in recognition of the instrument he used — a wall-mounted quadrant — to map the heavens. Since meteor showers are named for the constellation from which they appear to emanate, this one became known as the Quadrantid Meteor Shower.

If Quadrans Muralis doesn’t sound familiar, that’s because it is no longer recognized as a valid constellation. In 1922 the International Astronomical Union, the governing body of astronomical policy including nomenclature, condensed and standardized the Greek/Roman constellations in an effort to create a universally accepted method of mapping the sky. Quadrans Muralis didn’t make the cut, and the area of sky with which it had been associated was subsumed under the constellations Bootes and Draco. Despite Quadrans Muralis’s rejection from the modern family of 88 constellations, the name Quadrantids stuck for the meteor shower.

Most meteor showers come from the remains of comet tails orbiting the Sun. The parent body of the Perseid meteors, for instance, is a comet commonly known as Swift-Tuttle. Into the 20th century, the parent body of the Quadrantids was unknown.

This changed in 2003 when Dutch/American astronomer and meteor shower expert Peter Jenniskens theorized their connection to a small solar system body, (196256) 2003 EH1, which is likely an extinct comet; astronomers today generally classify it as an asteroid. This body had been discovered on March 6, 2003 by the Lowell Observatory Near-Earth-Object Search, an asteroid and comet search program headed by Lowell astronomer Ted Bowell that ran from 1993 to 2008. After this discovery, Jenniskens studied its orbit and realized it matched that of the Quadrantids, indicating it was the likely parent body.

Whatever the true origin of the Quadrantids, they reliably visit at the beginning of each year, with a peak from 60-200 (under ideal conditions) meteors per hour. Viewing them is relatively straightforward. It’s important to find a location away from street lights or other artificial glow. Most observers lie on a blanket or sit back on a chair and look towards the northeast part of the sky, where the meteors will appear to be radiating from (though, in reality, they may be seen anywhere in the sky). Observers should also plan to be outside for at least half an hour, to give their eyes time to adapt to the dark.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0