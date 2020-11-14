View from Mars Hill: Being thankful for the changing number of planets

In two weeks we will pause from the chaos of 2020 to reflect on those people and things we are grateful to have in our lives — and, in this year of COVID and other challenges, those we DON’T have in our lives.
From a celestial viewpoint in northern Arizona, we can count many blessings. Our spectacular dark skies allow us to explore star clusters, nebula, galaxies, and especially planets. Heck, one of the planets is the reason Percival Lowell established the first scientific institution in the area, and another one of the planets was discovered by scientists here in our back yard. These days, any discussion of that last one — Pluto — usually involves a discussion of whether it’s a planet and, on a larger scale, the number of planets in our solar system.
In the spirit of the season, let’s examine this fluctuating number of planets against the historical development of the Thanksgiving holiday in our country.
When Columbus sailed the ocean blue in 1492 and “discovered” his “new world,” most people still accepted Greco-Egyptian mathematician Claudius Ptolemy’s 1,800-year-old model of an Earth-centered universe. “Planet” referred to anything believed to be orbiting Earth and included seven known bodies: the sun, Mercury, Venus, the moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.
By the time Sir Walter Raleigh established the ill-fated and short-lived colony of Roanoke as the first English settlement in North America in 1585, Polish mathematician Nicolaus Copernicus had produced a heliocentric, or sun-centered, model of the cosmos. Copernicus was not the first person to propose such a model, nor was his theory universally accepted until Galileo and other observers provided further evidence for its veracity, but Copernicus’s effort served as a critical milestone in our understanding of the universe. The term planet would now refer to a body believed to orbit the sun; Earth would replace the sun in the listing of planets.
In 1610 Galileo announced his discovery of four objects orbiting Jupiter. Though we now know these are moons (“the Galilean satellites”), sky watchers initially considered them to be planets. Thus, when Plymouth colonists shared an autumn harvest with Wampanoag Indians in what today is generally considered the first Thanksgiving in 1621, the planet count was up to 11.
By 1789, when George Washington issued the first presidential Thanksgiving proclamation, scholars had reclassified Earth’s moon and the Galilean satellites into their own category. Meanwhile, German-born English astronomer William Herschel had discovered Uranus in 1781 and observers also began to understand the nature of comets. Our solar system now included the sun, seven planets (the moon and Galilean satellites were out but Uranus was in), moons and comets.
In 1817, New York became the first state to officially adopt an annual Thanksgiving holiday. By that time, the planet count had changed again with the 1801 discovery of Ceres and Pallas. They were initially considered planets, bringing the count up to nine. Observers soon discovered several more of these smaller bodies and decided to reclassify them as “asteroids” or “minor planets”. With that, the solar system now consisted of the sun, seven planets, moons, comets and asteroids.
At the height of the Civil War in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the final Thursday in November as the official date of Thanksgiving. This was 17 years after the discovery of Neptune, which brought the planet count to eight. By this time, the general thinking held that the term planet should refer to a round object orbiting the sun.
Clyde Tombaugh of Lowell Observatory discovered Pluto in 1930; when President Franklin Roosevelt changed the date of Thanksgiving to the third Thursday in November, mostly to stimulate retail sales during the Great Depression, the planet count stood at nine.
Since then, members of the International Astronomical Union — established in 1919 and serving as the internationally recognized authority for classifying celestial bodies — created a definition for the term planet and, based on this definition, voted to reclassify Pluto as a dwarf planet (though most planetary scientists and hordes of other people still consider Pluto a planet).
This is where the solar system stands now, though the debate rages on: our solar system contains eight or nine planets along with the sun, moons, asteroids, comets, dwarf planets, and lots of icy “Kuiper belt” objects. For anyone interested in our celestial neighborhood, that is a whole lot for which to be thankful!
