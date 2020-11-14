View from Mars Hill: Being thankful for the changing number of planets

In two weeks we will pause from the chaos of 2020 to reflect on those people and things we are grateful to have in our lives — and, in this year of COVID and other challenges, those we DON’T have in our lives.

From a celestial viewpoint in northern Arizona, we can count many blessings. Our spectacular dark skies allow us to explore star clusters, nebula, galaxies, and especially planets. Heck, one of the planets is the reason Percival Lowell established the first scientific institution in the area, and another one of the planets was discovered by scientists here in our back yard. These days, any discussion of that last one — Pluto — usually involves a discussion of whether it’s a planet and, on a larger scale, the number of planets in our solar system.

In the spirit of the season, let’s examine this fluctuating number of planets against the historical development of the Thanksgiving holiday in our country.

When Columbus sailed the ocean blue in 1492 and “discovered” his “new world,” most people still accepted Greco-Egyptian mathematician Claudius Ptolemy’s 1,800-year-old model of an Earth-centered universe. “Planet” referred to anything believed to be orbiting Earth and included seven known bodies: the sun, Mercury, Venus, the moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.