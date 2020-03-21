View from Mars Hill: Astronomy's moveable feast: When Easter happens

By mid-March, signs of spring are in the air in the Northland. Stretches of warm days get us thinking about stowing the parkas and pulling out the Hawaiian shirts. Girl Scout cookies make their triumphant return to our lives and in normal times, when a virus isn’t spreading across the world, Spring Training baseball games are played daily mere hours away.

In the stores, clutches of candy eggs — if not toilet paper — engulf shelves, reminding us that Easter is on its way. For many of us, this then means checking our calendar to figure out just when Easter falls this year, for it is a moving target and never on the same date in consecutive years.

Of all the major holidays we recognize in the Unites States, in fact, none requires as much calendar checking as Easter. This celebration of renewal may fall on any of 35 possible dates and can’t even claim a home month; in some years it lands in March while in others it extends into April. The reasons for this inconsistency span centuries and involve astronomical phenomena, religious customs, and evolving civil calendars.

We commonly remember the date of Easter as the first Sunday after the first full moon on or after the Vernal Equinox. But alas, this purely astronomical definition is not quite accurate due to a few problems.

