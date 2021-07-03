View from Mars Hill: Astronomy and our flags as the Fourth of July approaches

Displaying the “Stars and Stripes” on July 4th is a cherished tradition for Americans. It has even more meaning for us in Flagstaff thanks to the 1876 scouting party that inspired our community’s name by hanging an American flag from a flagpole (or flag staff) to celebrate the country’s centennial. This weekend, then, seems like a good time to discuss flags — both of the country and its states — and how they often contain astronomical symbolism.

On June 14, 1777, a committee of the Second Continental Congress issued a resolution regarding a “new constellation.” This didn’t refer to an astronomical phenomenon but, rather, the American flag, legally recognizing a national flag for the first time and setting the trend of incorporating astronomically-themed symbolism in the flags of both the U.S and its states. The document read, “Resolved: that the flag of the United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”

As the country grew and more states were added to the union, the number of representative stars in the flag increased accordingly. Today, of course, the flag contains 50 stars for the 50 states, with the original 13 remembered with 13 stripes.