View from Mars Hill: Astronomy and our flags as the Fourth of July approaches

Displaying the “Stars and Stripes” on July 4th is a cherished tradition for Americans. It has even more meaning for us in Flagstaff thanks to the 1876 scouting party that inspired our community’s name by hanging an American flag from a flagpole (or flag staff) to celebrate the country’s centennial. This weekend, then, seems like a good time to discuss flags — both of the country and its states — and how they often contain astronomical symbolism.
On June 14, 1777, a committee of the Second Continental Congress issued a resolution regarding a “new constellation.” This didn’t refer to an astronomical phenomenon but, rather, the American flag, legally recognizing a national flag for the first time and setting the trend of incorporating astronomically-themed symbolism in the flags of both the U.S and its states. The document read, “Resolved: that the flag of the United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
As the country grew and more states were added to the union, the number of representative stars in the flag increased accordingly. Today, of course, the flag contains 50 stars for the 50 states, with the original 13 remembered with 13 stripes.
However, these stars and stripes embrace further astronomical interpretations as indicated in a 1977 book about the flag published by the U.S. House of Representatives. A passage reads, “The star is a symbol of the heavens and the divine goal to which man has aspired from time immemorial; the stripe is symbolic of the rays of light emanating from the sun.”
Like “Old Glory”, many of the state flags feature astronomical ties. In some cases, the colors themselves play a role. Colorado’s flag, for instance, uses gold to represent sunshine and blue for the skies.
Celestial bodies are the most obvious astronomical components in state flags and are found in 35 of them, as follows: generic stars only (17), the sun only (9), generic stars and the sun (4), the Moon only (South Carolina), generic stars and the moon (Missouri), the North Star (Maine and Alaska), and Native American-specific stars (Oklahoma).
One of the most prominent astronomically-themed flags belongs to Alaska. Against a blue background that represents the evening sky (along with the sea and lakes) lie the Big Dipper and North Star, conspicuous members of the night sky.
In Flagstaff, where we regularly celebrate Pluto and its discoverer Clyde Tombaugh, we see that all five states in which Tombaugh lived feature astronomy in their flags. Illinois (Tombaugh lived here from 1906-1922) features a rising sun while Kansas (1922-1929) boasts 34 stars (Kansas was the 34th state admitted to the union).
Furthermore, the state motto of Kansas is the Latin term Ad Astra per Astra, meaning “To the Stars through Difficulties.” This seems appropriate because this is where Tombaugh launched his career in astronomy, moving to Arizona in 1929 and discovering Pluto the following year.
Arizona’s flag (Tombaugh lived here until 1945) includes a copper star representing the sun, with 13 yellow and red rays emanating from it. California (1945-1946) has a star while New Mexico (1946-1997) features the iconic Zia Sun symbol.
Our flags reveal much about the values of our citizens, and the fact that so many flags incorporate celestial themes indicates the cultural and symbolic importance of astronomy to our country.
This year marks the 125th anniversary of the Clark’s opening. In celebration, here are a dozen facts that illustrate the scientific, cultural and historic importance of this cherished heirloom: