View from Mars Hill: Astronomers, artists and astronauts highlight I Heart Pluto Festival

The 2nd Annual I Heart Pluto Festival kicks off tonight and runs through Feb. 18. This free, all-virtual celebration features a variety of talks, tours, an art show and a ham radio event. The festival falls on the anniversary of Clyde Tombaugh’s Feb. 18, 1930 discovery of Pluto at Lowell Observatory.

Since Pluto’s discovery, scientists, artists, and the public have been enamored with this tiny world. Lowell Observatory created the I Heart Pluto Festival in 2020 to celebrate this scientific and cultural heritage. The event will be held around the discovery day anniversary each year, culminating in the 2030 centennial of Tombaugh’s monumental find.

Headlining this year’s event are:

• Nicole Stott and Ron Garan, former NASA astronauts

• Dr. Alan Stern, New Horizons Mission Principal Investigator

• Dr. Will Grundy, New Horizons Mission - Surface Composition Team Leader

• Alden Tombaugh, son of Pluto discoverer Clyde Tombaugh

• Jim and Charlene Christy, discoverer and namesake of Charon

• Coral Evans, Former Flagstaff Mayor

• Dr, Bill Sheehan, space historian