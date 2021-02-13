View from Mars Hill: Astronomers, artists and astronauts highlight I Heart Pluto Festival

The 2nd Annual I Heart Pluto Festival kicks off tonight and runs through Feb. 18. This free, all-virtual celebration features a variety of talks, tours, an art show and a ham radio event. The festival falls on the anniversary of Clyde Tombaugh’s Feb. 18, 1930 discovery of Pluto at Lowell Observatory.
Since Pluto’s discovery, scientists, artists, and the public have been enamored with this tiny world. Lowell Observatory created the I Heart Pluto Festival in 2020 to celebrate this scientific and cultural heritage. The event will be held around the discovery day anniversary each year, culminating in the 2030 centennial of Tombaugh’s monumental find.
Headlining this year’s event are:
• Nicole Stott and Ron Garan, former NASA astronauts
• Dr. Alan Stern, New Horizons Mission Principal Investigator
• Dr. Will Grundy, New Horizons Mission - Surface Composition Team Leader
• Alden Tombaugh, son of Pluto discoverer Clyde Tombaugh
• Jim and Charlene Christy, discoverer and namesake of Charon
• Coral Evans, Former Flagstaff Mayor
• Dr, Bill Sheehan, space historian
For more information, including how to join events, see https://iheartpluto.org/
Event Schedule
February 13
*6-7 p.m. MST, “Why Pluto is a Planet, The Embarrassment of the IAU, and Why They Had It Coming.” Presentation by New Horizons Principal Investigator Dr. Alan Stern.
February 14
*6-7 p.m. MST, “Who was Clyde Tombaugh?” Discussion with Clyde Tombaugh’s son Al, Astronomy Editor-in-Chief Dave Eicher, and astronomy historian Bill Sheehan; moderated by Lowell Observatory Historian Kevin Schindler.
*7-8 p.m. MST. Kids Can Explore Planets, Too! Presentation by space educator Jeff Gonyea.
February 15
*5-6 p.m. MST, “Inspiration of the Cosmos.” Discussion with astronauts Nicole Stott and Ron Garan; moderated by Lowell Observatory Sole Trustee W. Lowell Putnam.
*6-7 p.m. MST, “Uncovering Pluto.” Behind-the-scenes Pluto tour of Lowell Observatory with Lowell Observatory educators.
February 16
*6-7 p.m. MST, “Pluto After New Horizons.” Presentation by Lowell Observatory Planetary Scientist Dr. Will Grundy.
February 17
*6-7 p.m. MST, “When the Moon Hits Your Eye.” Tour of the U.S. Naval Observatory Flagstaff Station with facility scientists; special welcome by Charon discoverer Jim Christy and his wife (and Charon namesake) Charlene.
*7-8 p.m. MST, “Imagining Pluto: The Artist’s Journey to Envision Pluto Through the Ages.” Discussion with International Association of Astronomical Artists members Dr. Dan Durda, Marilynn Flynn, and Ron Miller; moderated by IAAA member Jon Raimer.
February 18
*5:30-6 p.m. MST, “Family Night at Pluto.” Family activities with Lowell Observatory Educator Victoria Girgis.
*6-7 p.m. MST, “Following in Clyde’s Footsteps: Pluto Discovery Day Tour.” Flagstaff tour with Lowell Observatory Historian Kevin Schindler.
*7-8 p.m. MST, “We Heart Pluto.” Discussion with Clyde Tombaugh’s son Al, Astronomy Editor-in-Chief Dave Eicher, New Horizons Principal Investigator Dr. Alan Stern, former Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans; moderated by Lowell Observatory Director Dr. Jeff Hall.
Related Events
February 13-18
*“I Heart Pluto Art Show,” with members of the International Association of Astronomical Artists.