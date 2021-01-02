View from Mars Hill: Asteroids and the scientific process

January 1 is a day when many of us decide to put the past behind us and look to the future. This is particularly the case after the challenges of 2020. But the anniversary of an important astronomical discovery on this date in 1801 reminds us that, in the spirit of history repeating itself, looking back can help us appreciate the nature of current and future phenomena and the very way we carry out science.
In 1766, the German astronomer Johann Titius noted a mathematical relationship between the distances from the sun and the then six known planets. A few years later, fellow German astronomer Johann Bode expanded on this idea and scientists soon recognized the related formula as “Bode’s law” or the “Titius-Bode law.”
The predicted distances were all within 5% of the actual numbers. But they also revealed something unexpected: a ghost. Based on the formula, a planet should be located between Mars and Jupiter, at 2.8 astronomical units (one astronomical unit equals the average distance between Earth and the sun, which is about 93 million miles), yet as far as scientists then knew this area was devoid of any such body.
In 1781, German-born astronomer William Herschel discovered Uranus, within 2% of the distance as predicted by Bode’s law. This seeming confirmation of the formula (the consensus among astronomers today holds that the “law” appears to be a coincidence with no physical basis for reality) inspired astronomers to actively search for the planet between Mars and Jupiter, as predicted by Bode’s law. This effort culminated on January 1, 1801, when Italian astronomer Giuseppe Piazza discovered what became known as Ceres, within 1% of its predicted location.
The astronomical world celebrated this discovery of this apparent planet but soon realized that Ceres was very small; much smaller, in fact, than the other planets. Within a few years, scientists discovered similar bodies near Ceres and realized that a large planet did not exist in that area. They no longer called Ceres and its siblings planets, but introduced a new category of astronomical body that they called as asteroids or minor planets. Modern astronomers understand that the asteroids likely represent flotsam from the primordial solar system that would have formed a planet if not for the gravitational pull of nearby bully Jupiter tugging them apart.
To summarize, astronomers discovered a planet based on mathematical predictions; the planet was smaller than its predicted size; similar bodies were found; these bodies were reclassified into a new category of celestial body (some might even say they were “demoted”). This scenario might sound familiar, especially to those familiar with a certain planet closely tied to northern Arizona.
A century after Piazzi’s discovery of Ceres, Percival Lowell commenced a search for a theoretical ninth planet based on the same type of mathematical calculations used to discover Neptune in 1846. Based on Lowell’s calculations, Clyde Tombaugh discovered the icy body Pluto in 1930.
Over the ensuing years, scientists realized Pluto was much smaller than the other planets and they eventually discovered other bodies in Pluto’s neighborhood. In 2006 a small percentage of the members of the International Astronomical Union — the governing body of astronomy — infamously reclassified Pluto and its ilk into a new category which they called “dwarf planet.”
Whether or not one agrees with this reclassification — and a large number of scientists, particularly those who specifically study planets, do not agree — the drama surrounding Pluto’s discovery and later reclassification elegantly demonstrates the scientific process and the idea that science is essentially a progress report.
Scientists interpret phenomena based on the evidence currently at hand. As they make later discoveries, they modify the interpretations, sometimes to startling degrees and often to the consternation of fellow scientists and the public at large. We’ve seen this writ large during the COVID-19 pandemic. And of course, in some ways the Pluto reclassification also demonstrates how science is NOT normally done: sitting down in a room and voting has never been a method for deciding on how to classify the universe.
But this adds to the intrigue of the Pluto story and reminds us that scientists are, after all, thinking people and not programmed machines.