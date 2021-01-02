View from Mars Hill: Asteroids and the scientific process

January 1 is a day when many of us decide to put the past behind us and look to the future. This is particularly the case after the challenges of 2020. But the anniversary of an important astronomical discovery on this date in 1801 reminds us that, in the spirit of history repeating itself, looking back can help us appreciate the nature of current and future phenomena and the very way we carry out science.

In 1766, the German astronomer Johann Titius noted a mathematical relationship between the distances from the sun and the then six known planets. A few years later, fellow German astronomer Johann Bode expanded on this idea and scientists soon recognized the related formula as “Bode’s law” or the “Titius-Bode law.”

The predicted distances were all within 5% of the actual numbers. But they also revealed something unexpected: a ghost. Based on the formula, a planet should be located between Mars and Jupiter, at 2.8 astronomical units (one astronomical unit equals the average distance between Earth and the sun, which is about 93 million miles), yet as far as scientists then knew this area was devoid of any such body.