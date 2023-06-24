Meteor Crater and Lowell Observatory will host a one-day public event centered around asteroids and their impact on Earth. Asteroid Day Flagstaff – Big Impact Event will take place on June 30, with scientific programs, tours of both facilities, refreshments, family activities, science demonstrations, and night-sky telescope viewing.

Meteor Crater will host daytime events from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m MST and Lowell Observatory will host evening activities from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. MST.

At 2 p.m. in the Meteor Crater Visitor Center, Verde Valley Archaeology Center’s Executive Director Emeritus Ken Zoll will speak about Harvey H. Nininger, considered by many to be the “Father of American Meteoritics.” During his long career, Nininger wrote 10 books and 162 articles on meteoritics. He also operated the American Meteorite Museum on Route 66, north of Meteor Crater, from 1946 to 1953. The museum was later moved to Sedona’s Main Street in 1953 where it operated until 1960.

Zoll just published a biography of Nininger, and in this program, he will discuss Nininger’s colorful career, including his hunt for meteorites, his museums, and his discoveries at Meteor Crater. Following the program, Zoll will sign copies of his book.

At 7 p.m. in Lowell’s Steele Visitor Center, KNAU Science Reporter Melissa Sevigny will lead a discussion with Lowell Observatory Planetary Scientist Teddy Kareta about what scientists have learned from DART, the first planetary defense mission. DART was designed to demonstrate the possibility of deflecting an asteroid’s orbit by impacting a probe on the asteroid moonlet Dimorphos in 2022.

The Asteroid Day Flagstaff-Big Impact Event is one of many independently organized activities around the world supported by the United Nations-sanctioned program called Asteroid Day. It is designed to raise public awareness about asteroids and their risks. It was founded in 2014 and features events generally taking place on June 30 — the date, in 1908, of the largest recorded asteroid impact on Earth.

For schedule, ticketing, and other information about Asteroid Day Flagstaff-Big Impact Event, see https://www.asteroiddayaz.com/.