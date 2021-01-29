View from Mars Hill: Apollo 14 reaches its 50th anniversary

When the Apollo 14 was nearly over, Shepard famously fashioned a golf club by attaching a six-iron head to the handle of a device used for lunar sampling. Of course he then had to try it out by hitting a few golf balls. After topping the first and slicing the second, he squarely connected on his last swing, sending the ball “miles and miles and miles,” as he crooned back to mission control.

To prepare for many of the scientific and engineering activities of the mission — if not for Shepard’s brief encounter with the lunar links — the Apollo 14 crew trained in northern Arizona (among other places). They all practiced real geology field work by visiting classic sites such as Meteor Crater and the Grand Canyon. In the latter, the ultra-competitive Shepard refused to ride a mule out, as most of his fellow trainees did. He not only hiked to the top, but made sure to be the first to reach the rim.