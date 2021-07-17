View from Mars Hill: After 45 years, important Pluto plates are reunited

It’s a story told before, of siblings separated for decades by some circumstance but eventually reunited. Forty-five years ago, the eldest of the two nearly identical twins ended up across the country in Washington, DC.; a star, of sorts, that saw millions of visitors every year. Meanwhile, the younger one remained in Flagstaff, sheltered from the hustle and bustle of the world and, in fact, rarely seeing the light of day. And while they could stand alone as individuals, they packed a lot more punch when they were together.

This long separation finally ended earlier this week, when they were brought back together at Lowell Observatory.

The story of these siblings goes back more than 90 years. From the start, they looked for all intents identical. They were so alike, in fact, that even scientists could not tell them apart. Until one day, that is, when a relative neophyte in his field observed a modest disparity, a perturbation so slight that even the most seasoned expert would have missed it. Yet the impact of this visually unexceptional stone in a pond, as it were, rippled far wider than the discoverer could ever have imagined, and it vaulted him into a career that saw him reach legendary status.

So who were the siblings, and why were they separated? Well, to start with, the question isn’t who, but what.