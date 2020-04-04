View from Mars Hill: A week of celestial delights

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While so much of normal life has come to a standstill thanks to COVID-19, the sky above continues its inexorable routine. The sun rises and sets, the moon swings around Earth, and planets wander against the background stars.

In a time of capricious news cycles and ever-changing realities, the heavens offer predictability and stability, as well as some much-needed beauty. As a reminder of this comforting cosmic constancy, Venus and the Pleiades star cluster are reacquainting themselves this week while the moon makes a close approach to Earth next week.

As seen from Earth, Venus passes close to the Pleiades every year. But every eight years they forgo social distancing as the brilliant planet appears to pass through the sparkling star cluster. The reason is because mutual gravitational interactions between Earth and Venus cause their orbits to regularly repeat at a ratio astronomers call resonance, with Venus circling the sun 13 times for every eight times Earth does. This means that every eight years, Venus appears in the same part of the sky — an area that happens to contain the Pleiades.

This year marks the return of this Venus-Pleiades embrace, with Venus making its closest approach last night and still nearby tonight. The last such encounter played out on April 3, 2012 and the next one will be on April 4, 2028.