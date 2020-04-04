View from Mars Hill: A week of celestial delights

While so much of normal life has come to a standstill thanks to COVID-19, the sky above continues its inexorable routine. The sun rises and sets, the moon swings around Earth, and planets wander against the background stars.
In a time of capricious news cycles and ever-changing realities, the heavens offer predictability and stability, as well as some much-needed beauty. As a reminder of this comforting cosmic constancy, Venus and the Pleiades star cluster are reacquainting themselves this week while the moon makes a close approach to Earth next week.
As seen from Earth, Venus passes close to the Pleiades every year. But every eight years they forgo social distancing as the brilliant planet appears to pass through the sparkling star cluster. The reason is because mutual gravitational interactions between Earth and Venus cause their orbits to regularly repeat at a ratio astronomers call resonance, with Venus circling the sun 13 times for every eight times Earth does. This means that every eight years, Venus appears in the same part of the sky — an area that happens to contain the Pleiades.
This year marks the return of this Venus-Pleiades embrace, with Venus making its closest approach last night and still nearby tonight. The last such encounter played out on April 3, 2012 and the next one will be on April 4, 2028.
Observing this phenomenon is fairly straightforward, since brilliant Venus and the distinctly-shaped Pleiades are relatively easy to spot. As the sun sets, Venus will shine like a beacon toward the west and with the darkening sky, the stars of Pleiades will appear as a tiny Little Dipper (the actual Little Dipper is located toward the north and dwarfs the Pleiades).
Venus will move away from the Pleiades over the ensuing nights but by next Tuesday, the sky will feature another brilliant vision: a so-called supermoon. Supermoon is one of those scientifically dubious terms that has found its way into popular culture thanks in large part to our knack of giving nicknames to events, in this case one that the media jumped on and soon popularized.
Astrologer Richard Nolle coined the term several decades ago to describe a full or new moon that is less than 223,000 miles from Earth (the moon is on average 239,000 miles away). The name has probably also become popular in no small part because the scientific term for this phenomenon is perigee-syzygy, a phrase which seems to have little chance of entering the common vernacular.
While the proximity of supermoons results in them appearing to be larger and correspondingly brighter than average full Moons, they are otherwise normal and happen several times per year. The April 7 supermoon is also being called a “Super Pink Moon”, since the April full Moon is often referred to as a Pink Moon because of the early spring appearance of the branching herb known as Moss Pink or creeping phlox.
For more information about these events, visit Lowell Observatory’s YouTube channel for recorded and live programs.
