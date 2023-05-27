Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I have had the honor to live at the South Rim of Grand Canyon during the month of May, serving as Astronomer in Residence. This residency program is one of the many outstanding efforts sponsored by Grand Canyon Conservancy to preserve and celebrate Grand Canyon. It brings in artists, poets, historians (in my case), research scientists, and others with some sort of connection to astronomy, with a goal of building public awareness of the night skies, astronomy, and the various disciplines related to natural darkness.

The residency involves giving public presentations and developing and/or implementing a project related to Grand Canyon and its wonderfully dark skies. I just completed my third week, all of which have flown by, and thus far have given 22 presentations, for groups ranging from two to 200 people, and made outstanding headway in my project of rephotographing sites along the South Kaibab and Bright Angel trails where Apollo astronauts trained in the 1960s.

The goal of this training was to give the astronauts a broad picture of geology and how to read the stories of the rocks, laid out in layers as in pages of a book. While the specific rocks at the Canyon are not what astronauts would find on the moon, this didn’t really matter too much. With the mile of rock exposed at the Canyon, the astronauts could learn basic geological principles that they could then hone later during more mission-specific training. Plus, the Canyon offered a sense of awe and wonder, a place that would inspire astronauts to want to learn and explore.

It is this very inspiration that drives the residency, and one can’t help but be inspired by living here at the edge of the Canyon for a month, where you really experience a surreal connection between the rocks below and the skies above. In both cases, we are looking back in time. The constellation Coma Berenices, for instance, features a barred spiral galaxy that is about 270 million light years away. This means that the light emanating from it that we see today began traveling to us at about the time that the uppermost and youngest layers of Grand Canyon, the Kaibab Limestone, were formed.

The rocks and skies also share a dichotomy of sorts. On one hand, there’s stability and uniformity: rocks laid down, layer by layer, over time, and the constancy of the sun rising every day and the patterns of stars in the sky. On the other hand, if you look closely, you see signs of chaos and treachery. The Canyon’s Vishnu Basement Rocks were formed under punishing conditions of intense pressure, evidenced by rocks whose layers and bands are contorted and twisted, and stars like the sun that are powered by the staggering forces of thermonuclear fusion.

Then there’s the realization that the Canyon has served as an astronomical observatory of sorts for centuries. From early indigenous inhabitants to modern-day visitors, skywatching is a popular activity here, thanks to startlingly dark skies. We continue a tradition today that started millennia ago; we carry the torch as caretakers of sky. And this legacy will continue, thanks to the efforts of people like Dark Sky Ranger Rader Lane, who spearheaded the effort to limit artificial light at Grand Canyon National Park, an effort that led to it being named a dark sky park in 2019.

I only have one week to go in the residency, but it is an experience that, like that of the millions of everyday visitors who see Grand Canyon every year, will stick with me forever and shape how I see the world and the universe around us.

*Grand Canyon Conservancy is now taking applications for its 2024 Astronomer in Residence program. For more information, see https://www.grandcanyon.org/our-work/astronomer-in-residence/