View from Mars Hill: 9 things connecting Pluto to Flagstaff

Exactly 91 years ago next Saturday, Lowell Observatory assistant Clyde Tombaugh captured an image of the night sky centered in the constellation Gemini. Six days later he repeated the exercise, photographing the same area of sky with the same field of stars and using the same equipment. Little did he then know that within a month, these photographs would reveal a new world that would revolutionize our view of the cosmos.
Since this discovery of what we know today as Pluto, this planetary runt has been celebrated across our own planet, but nowhere more than right here in northern Arizona. Not only was Pluto discovered here, but most of what we’ve since learned about it was illuminated by scientists with Flagstaff ties, leading to this community’s unofficial designation as “Home of Pluto.”
To celebrate this upcoming Pluto anniversary, here are nine Pluto-Flagstaff connections:
1) Pluto was discovered here: Of the nine traditional planets in our solar system, only one — Pluto — was discovered in the USA. And not just in the USA, but right here in our back yard.
2) Charon was discovered here: In 1978, astronomer Jim Christy of the U.S. Naval Observatory found that Pluto wasn’t traveling alone across the solar system. In studying images captured at the Naval Observatory’s Flagstaff station — located just four miles from where Clyde Tombaugh discovered Pluto — Christy discovered Charon. And he named it, too, in honor of his wife Charlene. Scientists — including three with Lowell Observatory ties — have since discovered four additional Pluto moons.
3) Pluto’s symbol honors longtime Flagstaff astronomer Percival Lowell: In 1905, Percival Lowell commenced a search for a theoretical ninth planet that he called Planet X. He died in 1915 before finding his planet but he set the stage for Tombaugh’s 1930 discovery. In proposing the name Pluto for this new world, Lowell Observatory officials also suggested a symbol that combined the first two letters of the name P and L. These, of course are also Percival Lowell’s initials.
4) Pluto’s atmosphere was co-discovered by Lowell Observatory scientists: In 1988 several teams of astronomers — including many with Lowell Observatory ties — observed Pluto passing in front of a distant star, a phenomenon known as an occultation. Some of the scientists rode aboard an airborne observatory, others viewed through telescopes sat various locations in Australia. The star’s light gradually dimmed — rather than abruptly extinguishing — as Pluto approached it. The scientists realized this was caused by the filtering effect of a previously undetected atmosphere.
5) Lowell Observatory Astronomer Marc Buie led the effort in creating the first maps of Pluto: These showed variations in brightness across the planet’s surface. Years later, close-up, detailed images from the New Horizons mission nicely matched Buie’s maps.
6) NAU houses two laboratories for studying outer solar system bodies such as Pluto: The Astrophysical Materials Lab allows scientists to study how solar system materials such as methane and nitrogen behave in the super-frigid conditions that define the outer solar system. The PEAXS (Processes, Environments, and Astrochemistry on Extraterrestrial Surfaces) Lab allows scientists to study the physical, chemical, and structural evolution of planetary surfaces.
7) The New Horizons mission features many scientists with Flagstaff ties: Lowell planetary scientist Will Grundy heads the mission’s Surface Composition Team, but several other scientists link to Flagstaff. To highlight this point, when data began flowing in from the spacecraft in 2015, NASA TV hosted a live broadcast with a panel of the mission’s leading players to analyze initial results. Of the five featured scientists, one (Grundy) currently works at Lowell, two used to, and a fourth serves on Lowell’s Advisory Board.
8) Several Pluto features are named after Lowell Observatory scientists of the past: The close approach of New Horizons introduced scientists to the planet’s surface features. So far 28 of these have been officially named, including Tombaugh Regio (after Clyde Tombaugh), Elliot Crater (after longtime Lowell Observatory associate Jim Elliot) and Lowell Regio (after Percival Lowell).
9) Flagstaff celebrates Pluto with an annual festival: Next month, Lowell Observatory will host the second annual I Heart Pluto Festival iheartpluto.org/ This year’s event is virtual and includes interactive presentations, tours, an art show, and the return of Karma Sushi’s Pluto Roll.