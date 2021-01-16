View from Mars Hill: 9 things connecting Pluto to Flagstaff

Exactly 91 years ago next Saturday, Lowell Observatory assistant Clyde Tombaugh captured an image of the night sky centered in the constellation Gemini. Six days later he repeated the exercise, photographing the same area of sky with the same field of stars and using the same equipment. Little did he then know that within a month, these photographs would reveal a new world that would revolutionize our view of the cosmos.

Since this discovery of what we know today as Pluto, this planetary runt has been celebrated across our own planet, but nowhere more than right here in northern Arizona. Not only was Pluto discovered here, but most of what we’ve since learned about it was illuminated by scientists with Flagstaff ties, leading to this community’s unofficial designation as “Home of Pluto.”

To celebrate this upcoming Pluto anniversary, here are nine Pluto-Flagstaff connections:

1) Pluto was discovered here: Of the nine traditional planets in our solar system, only one — Pluto — was discovered in the USA. And not just in the USA, but right here in our back yard.