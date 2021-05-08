View from Mars Hill: 125 years and counting -- the 24-inch Clark Telescope

Perhaps no part of the Flagstaff skyline, save for the majestic San Francisco Peaks, is as iconic — or timeless — as Lowell Observatory’s Clark Telescope dome. It is a beacon for residents and visitors alike, sitting atop Mars Hill in full view of downtown and surrounding areas.

It was built just 15 years after the community was incorporated and 15 years before Arizona became a state. For more than half of the entire span of the Unites States’ existence as a sovereign nation it has stood, through 23 American presidents, 27 New York Yankees world championships, the development of nuclear power, and humans walking on another world. Through all this the Clark dome has endured, an unwavering symbol of exploration and discovery.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the Clark’s opening. In celebration, here are a dozen facts that illustrate the scientific, cultural and historic importance of this cherished heirloom:

1. Percival Lowell paid $20,000 for the telescope in 1896, half the cost of the mausoleum his widow built for him when he died in 1916.