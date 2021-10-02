View from Mars Hill: 12 facts about Jupiter, the king of the planets

• Jupiter has 82 confirmed and named moons, though scientists predict many more exist. Galileo discovered the first four in 1610, the first time anyone conclusively proved celestial bodies can orbit something besides Earth. This was important evidence supporting a sun-centered, rather than Earth-centered, solar system. These four moons — Io, Europa, Ganymede, Callisto — are nicknamed the Galilean satellites and comprise some of the largest moons in the solar system. Ganymede is the largest of all solar system satellites and is even bigger than Mercury and Pluto.

• Galileo developed a method for determining longitude using Jupiter’s four large moons. Galileo lived in the days before an accurate method of calculating longitude was known. After observing his newly discovered quartet of Jupiter’s moons for a year, he calculated their orbits and predicted the times at which Jupiter would eclipse them. His predictions were accurate enough that they could be used to set a watch, the key to determining longitude. To view the satellites, Galileo designed a special helmet which he called a celatone. This headgear had two eyeholes; one was an empty hole through which the observer located Jupiter; once this was accomplished, the observer would then view the satellites through a telescope that covered the other eyehole. This was difficult, especially when attempted on a rocking boat at sea. Moreover, this method could be used only at night, and even then only on clear evenings during the seasons in which Jupiter and its moons were visible. Despite these obstacles, this method of determining longitude was used for years, albeit primarily on land.