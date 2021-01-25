Trailheads: Winter thoughts turn to spring and Willow Bend

Buck up all ye high mountain buckaroos who like to ride a gentled horse or with a herd of exuberant bicyclers and sometimes even on a tame amusement park merry-go-round. Spring is only 53 days away with its warmer winds a'blowing, life-giving rains a'raining and short sleeve shirt a'wearing.

Very soon now, our thoughts will be romping amid the many trees of our greening forest in our welcome of much sunnier days while pursuing an agreeable variety of outdoor hustle and bustle. The revival of the warmer seasons are on the way, and we wouldn't stop or delay them even if we could. My thankful greeting goes to the coming rebirth and all the activities that yearly happening recommends.

High on the list of things to do during our time to enjoy nature's renewed vitality is a stretch and step through the six habitat gardens of the Willow Bend Environmental and Education Center. In the process of being renovated by the extensive horticulture skills of Garden Coordinator Susan Lamb and other dedicated volunteers the Hummingbird, Pond and Wetland, Native Edibles and Medicinal, Wildflower and Forest gardens all have been greatly improved by the hard and diligent work of those folks.