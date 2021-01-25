Trailheads: Winter thoughts turn to spring and Willow Bend

Buck up all ye high mountain buckaroos who like to ride a gentled horse or with a herd of exuberant bicyclers and sometimes even on a tame amusement park merry-go-round. Spring is only 53 days away with its warmer winds a'blowing, life-giving rains a'raining and short sleeve shirt a'wearing.
Very soon now, our thoughts will be romping amid the many trees of our greening forest in our welcome of much sunnier days while pursuing an agreeable variety of outdoor hustle and bustle. The revival of the warmer seasons are on the way, and we wouldn't stop or delay them even if we could. My thankful greeting goes to the coming rebirth and all the activities that yearly happening recommends.
High on the list of things to do during our time to enjoy nature's renewed vitality is a stretch and step through the six habitat gardens of the Willow Bend Environmental and Education Center. In the process of being renovated by the extensive horticulture skills of Garden Coordinator Susan Lamb and other dedicated volunteers the Hummingbird, Pond and Wetland, Native Edibles and Medicinal, Wildflower and Forest gardens all have been greatly improved by the hard and diligent work of those folks.
This jewel of a garden spot for our community covers the east end of the Sawmill Multicultural Art and Nature County Park. The pleasant passive-solar, straw-bale Willow Bend learning center is also located there overlooking a section of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) that wanders by below a steep hill site in the Sinclair Wash/Rio de Flag water flow corridor.
Individuals or groups looking to contribute time to these interesting and still-being-developed gardens are asked to contact Willow Bend Garden Volunteer Coordinator Susan Lamb at the website Susan@susanlamb.net.
And don't forget to participate in the many opportunities offered by the Willow Bend Environmental Education Center. Science-based learning possibilities are wide-ranging in our natural world and the hands-on approach to environmental education offered by the Willow Bend Staff is both skillful and interesting.
Moran Henn, the executive director for this model of assisted ways to self improvement, is both able and enthusiastic. Cassandra Roberts, the education director, is highly thoughtful and personally involved in many outdoor activities, and Melissa Eckstrom, the education and outreach director, is eagerly devoted in her approach to the goals of Willow Bend.
I make it a point to visit this uniquely appropriate site for an Environmental Education Center as often as possible. Standing on its imposing escarpment with our urban trail gliding by through the canyon below is a visual wonderment I recommend to everybody. And exploring the unique Willow Bend gardens is a "should not miss" opportunity for all who value and enjoy the viewing of a plant oasis or the formidable challenge of being able to productively garden in northern Arizona.
If you have never visited the Flagstaff Recycling Center on Butler Avenue, Willow Bend sponsors a free first Friday tour of that facility. Call (828) 779-1745 for details. And for a more extensive description of Willow Bend Education Center's activities please, look at their website.