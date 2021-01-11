Trailheads: We must protect Flagstaff outdoor murals

Nowadays, when the truth seems to be so easily distorted, I recently learned one of the most cherished dreams of my imagination is nothing more than another example of ill-advised optimist. Let me explain.
In 1977 an abstract wall mural was painted on the side of a parking garage in midtown St. Louis. It was a five-story geometric portrait of the famous aviator Charles Lindbergh, who was the first to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.
The mural was called "Lindy Squared" and was accomplished in 72 shades of gray. Up close it appeared unfocused, but from a short distance away the image corrected into a recognizable likeness of the famous pilot. it was an innovative dazzle and a spectacular addition to the city landscape.
In 1981, however, the parking garage was torn down and replaced by a more modern building. I was a part of the citizen sorrow over the loss of "Lindy Squared," but we were placated by the story that all 1,160 painted blocks of the Lindbergh mural were saved and stored in a warehouse in downtown St. Louis for future reconstruction.
But alas and alack, that "being safeguarded" gossip was counter-factual and has been for the last 40 years of my life. What actually happened to the mural masterpiece is it has become a forgotten part of a St. Louis landfill. A tawdry ending indeed for a community treasure.
Not long after arriving in Flagstaff, I began exploring this amazing mountain town in search of its more physical history. I've never been disappointed in that endeavor, but am apprehensive about the maintenance of our city's colorful past.
Outdoor wall murals have always been a special interest of mine. When I first moved here, there was an engaging mural on South San Francisco Street that was themed about extraterrestrials. It was comical and drolly appropriate.
I enjoyed the uniqueness of that mural and visited its location often. Then it was replaced by a coat of paint. Gone were the whimsical images of cavorting celestial beings. Seeing it disappear so suddenly turned me into a more grouchy old man.
Also recently lost from Flagstaff was the "Noah's Ark" wall mural. it was by Joe Sorren and on the side of the now-also-gone Midgley Building that once occupied the corner of Aspen and Beaver. A mural being replaced by a parking lot doesn't seem like a fair exchange to me.
And one of my favorite Flagstaff wall murals is the "Really Big Cow," which is a 35-foot-high Holstein on the front of the Natural Grocers Building located at the western end of Butler on the corner of Milton and Clay. It was saved from being painted over in 2015 by the Mural Mice, who performed a conservation effort on the wonderful, but at that time endangered, image.
Little of Flagstaff's outdoor mural art is protected. Neither by city ordinance or a citizen protest is this unique-to-our-town artistry immune from being eradicated. If you're interest in doing a walking tour of our city's public art there will be a series of walks exploring their locations in the spring.