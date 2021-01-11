Trailheads: We must protect Flagstaff outdoor murals

Nowadays, when the truth seems to be so easily distorted, I recently learned one of the most cherished dreams of my imagination is nothing more than another example of ill-advised optimist. Let me explain.

In 1977 an abstract wall mural was painted on the side of a parking garage in midtown St. Louis. It was a five-story geometric portrait of the famous aviator Charles Lindbergh, who was the first to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

The mural was called "Lindy Squared" and was accomplished in 72 shades of gray. Up close it appeared unfocused, but from a short distance away the image corrected into a recognizable likeness of the famous pilot. it was an innovative dazzle and a spectacular addition to the city landscape.

In 1981, however, the parking garage was torn down and replaced by a more modern building. I was a part of the citizen sorrow over the loss of "Lindy Squared," but we were placated by the story that all 1,160 painted blocks of the Lindbergh mural were saved and stored in a warehouse in downtown St. Louis for future reconstruction.

But alas and alack, that "being safeguarded" gossip was counter-factual and has been for the last 40 years of my life. What actually happened to the mural masterpiece is it has become a forgotten part of a St. Louis landfill. A tawdry ending indeed for a community treasure.