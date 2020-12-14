Trailheads: Wandering down a mirthful path of musings

One of my favorite songs is "Walking on Sunshine" by the British/American Rock Band Katrina and the Waves. And yes, I do agree that daydreaming about a fanciful stroll on the mellow yellow rays of a sizzling hot celestial body can be viewed as nonsensical woolgathering.

But I must admit to being a fan of that kind of musical or written narrative. So please allow me to mentally roam on the sometimes mirthful trails of this column while touring my old school notions of what embodies an amusing read or listening pleasure.

For me, playfully descriptive writing or comically spoken figures of speech pull sentences and frequently whole phrases out of the realm of being a soggy overflow of excess words. And my best example of that kind of winsome wordplay is Scott Simon, a host/presenter of edifying knowledge on the Saturday morning National Public Radio news.

Scott is strikingly literate, often emotionally moving, and the sheer gusto of his always wholesome wit is remarkable. And when appropriate, he's able to charm his guests into impromptu peals of laughter that are often accompanied by his own insightful chuckles. Those ad-lib moments of merriment are instructive as well as dynamic — plus, they inspire a much welcomed level of trust.