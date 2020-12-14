Trailheads: Wandering down a mirthful path of musings

One of my favorite songs is "Walking on Sunshine" by the British/American Rock Band Katrina and the Waves. And yes, I do agree that daydreaming about a fanciful stroll on the mellow yellow rays of a sizzling hot celestial body can be viewed as nonsensical woolgathering.
But I must admit to being a fan of that kind of musical or written narrative. So please allow me to mentally roam on the sometimes mirthful trails of this column while touring my old school notions of what embodies an amusing read or listening pleasure.
For me, playfully descriptive writing or comically spoken figures of speech pull sentences and frequently whole phrases out of the realm of being a soggy overflow of excess words. And my best example of that kind of winsome wordplay is Scott Simon, a host/presenter of edifying knowledge on the Saturday morning National Public Radio news.
Scott is strikingly literate, often emotionally moving, and the sheer gusto of his always wholesome wit is remarkable. And when appropriate, he's able to charm his guests into impromptu peals of laughter that are often accompanied by his own insightful chuckles. Those ad-lib moments of merriment are instructive as well as dynamic — plus, they inspire a much welcomed level of trust.
And in this time when verifiable factuality seems to be mortally wounded by an unending torrent of rude and crude falsehoods, NPR is one of my main anchors to truthfulness, as is the Daily Sun, my trusted link to local information. Add to those two steady streams of accuracy several other sources of reliable guidance, and folks willing to take the time to truly recognize the real wheat from the useless chaff will be rewarded with worthwhile knowledge.
And to finish, the following is a challenge for those interested in solving difficult puzzles. I first learned about the book "Cain's Jawbone" in 1955 from Professor Cuppleditch, a British substitute teacher at my St. Louis high school. By establishing himself as a stalwart temporary instructor, he hoped to dodge the verbal harpoons of my fellow students. Encumbered by that aspiration, he began his career as a short-term teacher with a presentation about this ultimate brainteaser.
Written in 1934 as a literary puzzle by Edward Powys Mathers, the once-upon-a-time producer of crossword brainteasers for the Observer newspaper in London, "Cain's Jawbone" is a 100-page book printed and bound out of order on purpose so as to require any potential reader to compile the stacked, unnumbered pages in the proper sequence.
That part of the puzzle has to be accomplished to correctly reveal who has been murdered and by whom the villainous deeds might have been done. Since there are 32 million possible combinations of the unnumbered pages, that assemblage must be done precisely to ensure the possible solving of this intriguing whodunit.
Me and my fellow high school friends never again had Professor Cuppleditch as a substitute teacher, nor were we ever able to reunite correctly the 100 pages of the "Cain's Jawbone" perplexity. Please let me know how well you're doing with the solution of this baffling bamboozle of a puzzling book.
