Trailheads: Treasuring times traversing Babbitt Ranch roads

I was really enthused when I read the article by reporter Sam McManis in the Arizona Daily Sun about the construction of a 15-mile single track passage of the Arizona National Scenic Trail through the Babbitt Ranches. This new section of the Arizona Trail is a replacement for the ranch roads on the trail's route to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

I'm always excited about any and all enhancements of the Arizona Trail and realize use of a dirt, gravel or (perish the thought) paved road is not a part of the Arizona Trail Association development plan. Nor should they be included in those strategies and sidelined wherever possible. This wonderful 800-mile path through the various landscapes of our state merits as much of a positive wilderness experience as can be achieved.

But, I must admit I go on a pleasant cruise down memory lane about the Babbitt Ranch Roads whenever I recall the time I rode them on my first group mountain bike ride from Flagstaff to the Grand Canyon. At that time the Arizona Trail was not fully connected nor was it well marked through northern Arizona.