Trailheads: Time to get behind Flagstaff Trails Initiative

In a column a few weeks ago, I told a story about my Grandmother Maude, who in 1960 gave me a small electric alarm clock when I enlisted in the Army. Her concern was I would miss reveille, be court-martialed and tossed in the brig. Since none of those things happened to me, she insisted her alarm-bearing present had successfully done its job.
After nearly 60 years of insuring my seldom missing an appointment (or spending time in the slammer), my grandmother's gift had developed an unreliable alarm, wouldn't glow in the dark anymore and lost its ability to display the correct time.
So I purchased a new clock from a catalog that was threatening to discontinue service if I didn't order something. In a few weeks a glitzy, gold-colored, energy-saving, non-electric, no batteries needed, windup clock with two mounted bicycle bells on its top was delivered to my door.
After admiring its trendy appearance, I noted the strange lever positioned snugly between the two bells, and also the extraordinarily small size of the two windup features (alarm and movement starting mechanism) plus the poorly positioned knobs for setting the alarm and the hands keeping time.
My first mistake was opening the box the clock arrived in, and my second miscalculation was thinking I would ever be able to understand the directions inside that box. The difficulty began when the timing adjustment on the clock refused to be fine-tuned or fiddled with in any way and continued because the winding and setting control devices were closer together than white on rice.
And remember the before mentioned "strange" turn-off alarm doohickey located between the two bicycle bells? Well, it can't be found in the dark and therefore not located to push forward in time to shut off the two loudly sounding bicycle bells as they slowly clatter and clang to the end of their energy cycle. And the exact time for this very noisy intervention of sleep isn't predicable, either.
It's often said all that glitters is not gold, and I say being stylish doesn't always equate to being useful. My new clock is a good example of that, but being highly favorable and very practical has to be said about the Flagstaff Trails Initiative Strategy. After two years of dedicated work, the initiative has been proposed and accepted by our community.
Congratulations, Flagstaff! The goal to elevate our local trail systems from good to extraordinary now has an excellent plan to achieve implementation. But it can't happen without all of us interested in those improvements being actively involved.
Past years of lip-service assistance and advocacy, easy-to-say verbal encouragements and standing aside being observant has to be ended. Everybody is needed to make our new initiative happen. Our combined contributions — no matter how big or how small — are all necessary.
To find out how you can be of help, contact Justin Inglis, the Flagstaff Trails Initiative Interim Coordinator, at (602) 380-7481 and while your interest has been piqued, check out the website http://flagstafftrailsinitiative.org for complete information.
Together we can do this, so let's get started!
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!