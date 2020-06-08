Trailheads: Time to get behind Flagstaff Trails Initiative

And remember the before mentioned "strange" turn-off alarm doohickey located between the two bicycle bells? Well, it can't be found in the dark and therefore not located to push forward in time to shut off the two loudly sounding bicycle bells as they slowly clatter and clang to the end of their energy cycle. And the exact time for this very noisy intervention of sleep isn't predicable, either.

It's often said all that glitters is not gold, and I say being stylish doesn't always equate to being useful. My new clock is a good example of that, but being highly favorable and very practical has to be said about the Flagstaff Trails Initiative Strategy. After two years of dedicated work, the initiative has been proposed and accepted by our community.

Congratulations, Flagstaff! The goal to elevate our local trail systems from good to extraordinary now has an excellent plan to achieve implementation. But it can't happen without all of us interested in those improvements being actively involved.

Past years of lip-service assistance and advocacy, easy-to-say verbal encouragements and standing aside being observant has to be ended. Everybody is needed to make our new initiative happen. Our combined contributions — no matter how big or how small — are all necessary.