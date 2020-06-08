Trailheads: Time to get behind Flagstaff Trails Initiative
0 comments
TRIALHEADS

Trailheads: Time to get behind Flagstaff Trails Initiative

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In a column a few weeks ago, I told a story about my Grandmother Maude, who in 1960 gave me a small electric alarm clock when I enlisted in the Army. Her concern was I would miss reveille, be court-martialed and tossed in the brig. Since none of those things happened to me, she insisted her alarm-bearing present had successfully done its job.

After nearly 60 years of insuring my seldom missing an appointment (or spending time in the slammer), my grandmother's gift had developed an unreliable alarm, wouldn't glow in the dark anymore and lost its ability to display the correct time.

So I purchased a new clock from a catalog that was threatening to discontinue service if I didn't order something. In a few weeks a glitzy, gold-colored, energy-saving, non-electric, no batteries needed, windup clock with two mounted bicycle bells on its top was delivered to my door.

After admiring its trendy appearance, I noted the strange lever positioned snugly between the two bells, and also the extraordinarily small size of the two windup features (alarm and movement starting mechanism) plus the poorly positioned knobs for setting the alarm and the hands keeping time.

My first mistake was opening the box the clock arrived in, and my second miscalculation was thinking I would ever be able to understand the directions inside that box. The difficulty began when the timing adjustment on the clock refused to be fine-tuned or fiddled with in any way and continued because the winding and setting control devices were closer together than white on rice.

And remember the before mentioned "strange" turn-off alarm doohickey located between the two bicycle bells? Well, it can't be found in the dark and therefore not located to push forward in time to shut off the two loudly sounding bicycle bells as they slowly clatter and clang to the end of their energy cycle. And the exact time for this very noisy intervention of sleep isn't predicable, either.

It's often said all that glitters is not gold, and I say being stylish doesn't always equate to being useful. My new clock is a good example of that, but being highly favorable and very practical has to be said about the Flagstaff Trails Initiative Strategy. After two years of dedicated work, the initiative has been proposed and accepted by our community.

Congratulations, Flagstaff! The goal to elevate our local trail systems from good to extraordinary now has an excellent plan to achieve implementation. But it can't happen without all of us interested in those improvements being actively involved.

Past years of lip-service assistance and advocacy, easy-to-say verbal encouragements and standing aside being observant has to be ended. Everybody is needed to make our new initiative happen. Our combined contributions — no matter how big or how small — are all necessary.

To find out how you can be of help, contact Justin Inglis, the Flagstaff Trails Initiative Interim Coordinator, at (602) 380-7481 and while your interest has been piqued, check out the website http://flagstafftrailsinitiative.org for complete information.

Together we can do this, so let's get started!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Confederate monuments institutionalize racism. Take them all down. Now
Columnists

Commentary: Confederate monuments institutionalize racism. Take them all down. Now

A racist civic sculpture celebrating white supremacy was taken down off its pedestal on Tuesday in Alexandria, Va. The action, dramatic and long overdue, represents a sliver of light piercing the current gloom. The bronze figure of a lone Confederate soldier, positioned to face due south, had stood for 131 years in the city's historic core, just seven short miles from the White House and eight ...

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people
Columnists

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people

Americans of all stripes are taking to the streets to protest the unjust killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police - and the larger issues of police brutality and institutional racism in our society. The vast majority of Americans support these protests. But if you're white and among the paltry 14% of people who don't, one might think the recent international humiliation of ...

+10
Commentary: Protesters who try to ban cameras miss the point of the First Amendment
Columnists

Commentary: Protesters who try to ban cameras miss the point of the First Amendment

"No recording allowed! Stop recording now!" It took a moment to register that the bullhorn admonishment was directed at me. I'd just parked my car and walked up to the edge of Oz Park near Lincoln Park High School in Chicago, where a couple hundred young people were gathered on a hill for the start of a march downtown to protest the killing of George Floyd. As I often do, especially when I'm ...

+10
Commentary: There can be no getting along without reform
Columnists

Commentary: There can be no getting along without reform

For decades, video cameras have captured incidents of police brutality involving people of color. Yet despite this documented record of cruelty, our criminal justice system has failed to bring justice and accountability to victims and policymakers have failed to end racial injustice across America. Now, in the midst of protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, we are ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News