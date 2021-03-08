Trailheads: Taking a ribbing on a long-ago ride

I became a Rails-To-Trails proponent and volunteer worker in 1990 when the 240-mile Katy Trail from St. Louis to Sedalia, Missouri was being constructed.
The aim of the organization was/is to convert discontinued railroad corridors into a nationally connected trail system for use by non-motorized activities. And the Katy route along the Missouri River, utilizing the abandoned track bed of the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, was not only captivating, it was downright energizing.
Early on we struggled with the funding for the project that greatly slowed our trail constructing efforts. But that problem ended when Edward "Ted" Jones, the son of the founder of Edward Jones Investments, bestowed $2.2 million to us for use on the trail and the acquisition of property along the route. By 1996, that Missouri Rails-To-Trails project was mostly completed.
During that same time, several of my fellow bicycle riders and myself decided to fly to Arizona and devote two weeks pedaling a round-trip adventure between Phoenix and the Grand Canyon. Our itinerary also included a rest day in Flagstaff.
Although disappointed by Arizona only having six miles of Rails-To-Trails conversion, I was enthused about exploring their Peavine Trail near Prescott because it was that state's lone refitted railbed site at the time of our tour.
But before arriving at our first riding day destination in Wickenburg, I managed to injure several of my ribs, flatten both tires (compliments of the omnipresent spiny goatheads) and stab my body with a salvo of thorns when I inadvertently rode into the surrounding desert landscape. That, my friends, is a close-up and very personal view of a dazzling but distinctly casehard place better perused from a safe distance.
Thus incapacitated, I was relegated to the duties of a temporary support vehicle driver which made me a relieved spectator to my friends bicycle grind up Yarnell Hill on Highway 89 just past Congress, Arizona. I also must admit I smiled in relief when I thought about their upcoming climb of the switchbacks north of Sedona.
Before my bike riding entourage got there, however, we stopped in Prescott and explored the Peavine Rails-to-Trails conversion, which proved to be a well constructed trail featuring Watson Lake and the Granite Dells.
After Prescott we spent time in Flagstaff and later celebrated several sunrises at the Grand Canyon. On the way back to Phoenix, I had healed enough to ride my bike down the major hill on Highway 89 into Sedona. A truly exciting experience, one that I believe formulated my idea of retiring to Arizona, which has proven itself my best decision ever.
And this added note, I have been a regular (but modest) financial supporter of the Rails-To-Trails Conservancy since 1990 and because of that they often send me welcomed gifts of educational materials. Among those bestowals is a yearly calendar with individual trails across the country being honored.
This year, one of the calendar honorees is the Prescott Peavine National Recreation Trail. For additional information about Rails-To-Trails and its many accomplishments throughout the United States, look to their website. I especially like the four-times-a-year magazine about trail developments in our country. Good reading indeed.