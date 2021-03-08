Trailheads: Taking a ribbing on a long-ago ride

I became a Rails-To-Trails proponent and volunteer worker in 1990 when the 240-mile Katy Trail from St. Louis to Sedalia, Missouri was being constructed.

The aim of the organization was/is to convert discontinued railroad corridors into a nationally connected trail system for use by non-motorized activities. And the Katy route along the Missouri River, utilizing the abandoned track bed of the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, was not only captivating, it was downright energizing.

Early on we struggled with the funding for the project that greatly slowed our trail constructing efforts. But that problem ended when Edward "Ted" Jones, the son of the founder of Edward Jones Investments, bestowed $2.2 million to us for use on the trail and the acquisition of property along the route. By 1996, that Missouri Rails-To-Trails project was mostly completed.

During that same time, several of my fellow bicycle riders and myself decided to fly to Arizona and devote two weeks pedaling a round-trip adventure between Phoenix and the Grand Canyon. Our itinerary also included a rest day in Flagstaff.

Although disappointed by Arizona only having six miles of Rails-To-Trails conversion, I was enthused about exploring their Peavine Trail near Prescott because it was that state's lone refitted railbed site at the time of our tour.