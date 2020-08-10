Trailheads: Preserve open space, a civic treasure

What follows may or may not be another one of the many amusing Paul Jones stories, but it seems to be the kind of tale he would have told with side-splitting insights.There are three concrete markers labeled "open space" in Flagstaff and all are located on city-owned land. All three are tagged by this etched in the stone designation, but possibly don't have any real standing as being designated Flagstaff open space. Are they a mystery somehow related to Paul Jones?

One of the properties is located south of Butler at Fourth Street and bordered by the unpaved Dog Pound Road. The current signage there about this particular piece of land shows it to be prairie dog habitat and its stone landmark message is in the field where our urban trail crosses Dog Pound Road.

There's another such plot inside the Linda Vista Drive-Cedar Avenue-West Street triangle of woods near the Cedar Safeway store across from Sinagua Middle School. Its open space marker is located at the Linda Vista Drive/Cedar Avenue connection.

The third tract in question is at the west end of Sawmill County Park on the corner of Sawmill Road and Lone Tree Road. The Willow Bend Environment and Education Center is located at 703 Sawmill Road and members of its staff often educate youngsters inside this sparkle of natural scenery.

Over my 20 years of living in Flagstaff, I have heard many proposed uses for the three mentioned pieces of city land, but none of those ideas have ever seemed to allow them to remain as Flagstaff open space. Suffice to say, in town open space once lost is seldom regained.

