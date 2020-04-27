Trailheads: On the virtues of volunteering in your community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 1960, I joined the Army and was given a small electric clock by my grandmother, Maude, who during that gift bestowal warned me to never volunteer for anything and to always remember to set my alarm so I'd never be late for reveille.

While I was in the service, there never was a problem getting up in the morning because all daybreak sergeants were highly motivated and made sure everybody immediately complied with their wake-up tidings.

Ignoring Grannie Maude's advice about not offering a helping hand, however, proved difficult to abide because of my early childhood training. My mom was unequivocally clear about the maintenance of a positive character was highly dependent on one's willingness to be of assistance. Wise guidance indeed, but sometimes not apropos.

Before enlisting, I drove a stick shift Renault Dauphin, and when a sergeant demanded to know who among we new recruits knew how to properly execute a four-on-the-floor gear shift, I eagerly raised my hand.

"Good!" He shouted in what I thought was unwarranted glee. "You'll be driving a Duce-and-a-Half starting tomorrow morning."