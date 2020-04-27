Trailheads: On the virtues of volunteering in your community

In 1960, I joined the Army and was given a small electric clock by my grandmother, Maude, who during that gift bestowal warned me to never volunteer for anything and to always remember to set my alarm so I'd never be late for reveille.
While I was in the service, there never was a problem getting up in the morning because all daybreak sergeants were highly motivated and made sure everybody immediately complied with their wake-up tidings.
Ignoring Grannie Maude's advice about not offering a helping hand, however, proved difficult to abide because of my early childhood training. My mom was unequivocally clear about the maintenance of a positive character was highly dependent on one's willingness to be of assistance. Wise guidance indeed, but sometimes not apropos.
Before enlisting, I drove a stick shift Renault Dauphin, and when a sergeant demanded to know who among we new recruits knew how to properly execute a four-on-the-floor gear shift, I eagerly raised my hand.
"Good!" He shouted in what I thought was unwarranted glee. "You'll be driving a Duce-and-a-Half starting tomorrow morning."
For those who don't know, that's a half-ton Army cargo vehicle known for its often puzzling behavior and was not at all like driving a used French fun car whose best features were a top speed of 70 MPH, useless acceleration and a balloon hanging off its radio antenna.
My adventures associated with my grannie's present, now a 60-year-old Antiques Roadshow aspirant and a grumpy motor pool truck, will be discussed at another time because this column is about school teacher David Painter.
David's yard in the Coconino Estates neighborhood recently played host to a homemade group of wildlife replicas constructed by his fourth grade class. The amusingly fabricated critters are/were to be seen lingering in his landscape in response to a school assignment he made tor his students before the COVID-19 closure.
An excellent article about the assembled "animal" collection was written by reporter Kaitlin Olson along with many wonderful photographs by Jake Bacon on April 5 in the Arizona Daily Sun.
My friend Eric Lytle grew up in the Cheshire neighborhood and as a youngster rode his bicycle to Sechrist School at warp speed to beat the school's bus. Eric rode the "social" pathway alongside the Rio de Flag until the fun ended when the route was fenced out of use. Since his parents didn't allow him to ride the dangerous shoulders of Fort Valley Road, Eric began riding the bus to school.
When the Karen Cooper FUTS was connected between Blue Willow Road and Crescent Drive, David Painter volunteered to ride with kids on bicycles from Cheshire Park to Sechrist School using the new FUTS connection. I occasionally was the "sweep' for those rides.
Mr. Painter quickly realized the steep FUTS hill just north of Crescent Drive was dangerous because of loose gravel and was instrumental in getting it paved and therefore making it safer to ride. He was also a member of local citizen groups that persuaded ADOT to install a paved FUTS along Fort Valley Road. No wonder David Painter is so well liked in our community.
