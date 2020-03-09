Trailheads: Neil Weintraub: Flagstaff's renaissance man

All the hikes start at 2 p.m. and after a mile of walking end at a petroglyph-filled box canyon. The ancient Native American rock art on the cliff faces there overlook a small pond that seems to be patiently waiting for enough rain or melting snow to produce a rip roaring waterfall to refill its pool.

To get to the Keyhole Sink Trailhead from Flagstaff, drive west on I-40 to exit 178 and at the top of that highway's escape ramp turn left on Old Route 66. If you need more information, call Neil at 928-635-5647 — he will be involved with all four of these hikes.

Also, there are two other hikes this month to the Ashfork-Bainbridge Steel Dam. The dates are March 14 and March 28 and both events start at 9:30 a.m. Constructed in 1898 by the Atchison,Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad to ensure a reliable supply of water for their steam engines, this unique steel dam is on the National Registration of Historic Places. Meet at the Ash Fork, Arizona Town Museum, which is located at 901 West Old Route 66, to be convoyed over to the start location.

And to finish, the Kathy Flaccus effort to have the Arizona Daily Sun put reasons in the newspaper about why folks like living in Flagstaff in 50 words or less has received several responses, but we need more. This is not a competition, but rather a collecting of positive comments from our residents about our treasured city. So sit down right now in front of your computer while you're still thinking about your contribution and send one to ADILLLO@aol.com.

