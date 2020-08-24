Trailheads: Looking backward ... then forward to Schultz Meadow

I recently opened one of the three remaining boxes I brought with me from St. Louis to Flagstaff when I retired here in 1998. If you're thinking that seems like an exceedingly long time between doing the deed (moving to Flagstaff) and finally getting settled (totally unpacked), you'd be right.
My knack of putting off until tomorrow what I could have done today is an often told tale among my friends. It’s only taken me 22 years to finally open one of my last three cartons. Lucky for me breathing is an automatic reflex and not dependent on being a self-starter. Oh well, only two more boxes to open.
That last observation aside, the newly opened box contained some of my memorabilia before I began a 32-year career in a St. Louis paint factory, two years living in Florida and the three years I spent in Germany as a member of the US Army. The contents of this particular box were mostly relics from my high school and coming-of-age years.
Among a wide assortment of miscellany there was a slightly tarnished silver drinking cup awarded to me at birth, a 1904 St. Louis World's Fair Stein contributed by my grandmother and all my grade cards my mother had accumulated during my kindergarten through high school years.
Back then, I was an average kid with a friendly personality. Mrs. Bierbaum, my fifth grade teacher, noted on my first semester report card that I was a "decent student who talked too much" and wrote at the end of that school year "still talking, but promoted to sixth grade anyway." It was just so hard to be faultless during those faulty times.
Also in the box were my five high school letters (football and baseball), my diploma and of course my senior yearbook. That dewy-eyed lad gazing out at me from those pages doesn't look anything at all like the odd old fellow I now see squinting back at me every morning from the bathroom mirror. Time flies if you're having fun — or not, so you might as well have fun.
This is not a column written solely to explore my nostalgia, but rather to encourage fellow Flagstaff residents to consider more thoughtfully the future of the area known locally as Schultz Meadow. When in bloom those sunflower-covered, city-owned acres located north of Schultz Pass Road are a spectacular showcase for our area, a tour de force of native plant richness that has to be seen to be believed.
And actually being seen and not just remembered nostalgically is important to the ambiance of our northern Arizona home. There are many other sites inside our city limits that could be utilized for other proposed and very good projects. Replacing a highly valued photographic natural setting with an equally vital but completely different kind of activity seems to be inharmonious to me and also unnecessary.
In fairness to everyone living in Flagstaff, the future of Schultz Meadow should be determined by a citizen vote. Why replace a scenic wonderment with an equally essential project and in the process lose our stunning, breathtaking marvel?
