Trailheads: Looking backward ... then forward to Schultz Meadow

I recently opened one of the three remaining boxes I brought with me from St. Louis to Flagstaff when I retired here in 1998. If you're thinking that seems like an exceedingly long time between doing the deed (moving to Flagstaff) and finally getting settled (totally unpacked), you'd be right.

My knack of putting off until tomorrow what I could have done today is an often told tale among my friends. It’s only taken me 22 years to finally open one of my last three cartons. Lucky for me breathing is an automatic reflex and not dependent on being a self-starter. Oh well, only two more boxes to open.

That last observation aside, the newly opened box contained some of my memorabilia before I began a 32-year career in a St. Louis paint factory, two years living in Florida and the three years I spent in Germany as a member of the US Army. The contents of this particular box were mostly relics from my high school and coming-of-age years.

Among a wide assortment of miscellany there was a slightly tarnished silver drinking cup awarded to me at birth, a 1904 St. Louis World's Fair Stein contributed by my grandmother and all my grade cards my mother had accumulated during my kindergarten through high school years.