Trailheads: Let's build a Route 66 Walking and Riding Parkway

I recently received a much appreciated thank you letter from the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy about my many years of a modest monthly funding contribution to their efforts on behalf of trail systems throughout the United States.

My admiration for this organization is enormous. Since my time of being a volunteer "worker bee" on the Missouri Katy and St. Louis Riverfront trails, I have supported the goals and have been amazed by the achievements of this remarkable non-profit. Its 35 years of work in the furtherance of a nationwide network of trails constructed mostly on abandoned railroad corridors is nothing short of incredible.

On page 18 of their current membership magazine, there's a picture of the bridge over the Houston, Texas Bayou Greenways Trail that reminded me of a recent Sara Dechter presentation about proposed plans for improvements in the south part of our city.

Sara is the City of Flagstaff's Comprehensive Planning Manager, and during her discussion, the possibility of a park being constructed underneath the already voter-approved bridge from Butler Avenue/Lone Tree Road over the railroad tracks to Route 66 was discussed as a way to meet the need for a trees, trails and recreation setting for southside citizens.