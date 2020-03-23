Trailheads: Let's build a Route 66 Walking and Riding Parkway

I recently received a much appreciated thank you letter from the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy about my many years of a modest monthly funding contribution to their efforts on behalf of trail systems throughout the United States.
My admiration for this organization is enormous. Since my time of being a volunteer "worker bee" on the Missouri Katy and St. Louis Riverfront trails, I have supported the goals and have been amazed by the achievements of this remarkable non-profit. Its 35 years of work in the furtherance of a nationwide network of trails constructed mostly on abandoned railroad corridors is nothing short of incredible.
On page 18 of their current membership magazine, there's a picture of the bridge over the Houston, Texas Bayou Greenways Trail that reminded me of a recent Sara Dechter presentation about proposed plans for improvements in the south part of our city.
Sara is the City of Flagstaff's Comprehensive Planning Manager, and during her discussion, the possibility of a park being constructed underneath the already voter-approved bridge from Butler Avenue/Lone Tree Road over the railroad tracks to Route 66 was discussed as a way to meet the need for a trees, trails and recreation setting for southside citizens.
On a stroll in January near the proposed new bridge route where the now removed "tank farm" north of Butler was located, those participating in our walk were impressed by the park potential of the empty space that could be available for such a facility.
Enthused by this prospect, I was reminded of a nearly forgotten past proposal for the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) from Colton Park located at the Milton/Route 66 railroad bridge eastward to the Route 66 Pocket Park near the Flagstaff Mall.
That long ago suggestion for this four miles of our urban trail system was for it to be designated as a linear, mainly bicycle/pedestrian section of the FUTS for local residents and tourists alike so they could explore a well signed section of Route 66 history by foot or bike using the Flagstaff Visitor Center as a beginning point.
The addition of a park under the Lone Tree Bridge would serve as a midpoint attraction for the above proposed route that would include the Colton and Route 66 Pocket Parks and in all probability the Picture Canyon Natural and Culture Preserve.
All four of those sites are along Route 66, connected by our FUTS and further linked by different sectors of the Rio de Flag watercourse. Plus they all have easy access to the downtown, Fourth Street and Flagstaff Mall businesses, restaurants and entertainment districts, thus providing another positive feature of this idea.
As a city that counts on tourists as a major source of income, this kind of enticement would well serve that purpose. Give it an apropos name like the Route 66 Walking and Riding Parkway or the Route 66 Beeline Byway and it would market itself to interested visitors to our community.
And to finish, because of the uncertainties about COVID-19, the City of Flagstaff has canceled its Earth Day Celebration scheduled for Saturday, April 25 in Bushmaster Park.