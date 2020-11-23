Trailheads: Kudos to those who help clothe homeless

I read with great interest the recent letter to the editor of The Daily Sun from my friend Cathy Small about the extraordinary value the Flagstaff Shelter Services is to our community. The difficulties of accomplishing even the smallest details of everyday life without having a definite home base is a problem being faced by far too many people living in our midst.
Imagine for a moment having to live outside during a Flagstaff winter without the appropriate cold weather clothing, and you'll better understand why my friends Sarah King and Jane Jackson decided to organize and administer the activity titled "Walk A Mile In Their Shoes."
Slightly alter the saying "if you build it they will come" to "advertise a good cause and Flagstaff will respond," and you'll immediately have firmly rooted in your mind the very essence of our community. Helping others is a highly regarded reaction in Flagstaff and our residents are always willing to lend a hand.
The achievement of Sarah and Jane's idea occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Campbell Mesa Trailhead when local hikers brought backpacks full of gently used winter clothing to be dispersed among folks in need of that kind of equipment. Five carloads of such protective gear were donated to the Flagstaff Shelter Services and transported to that non-profit organization later in that day.
Congratulations to all who participated in this activity and a special shout-out to Sarah and Jane. Your positive actions on behalf of folks in need make the rest of us proud and so very glad to have you both as fellow Flagstaffians.
And three cheers for the Coconino Estates Neighborhood as they go about the planning and implementation of their annual Christmastime Luminarias Celebration. After you've finished those accolades, how about a much deserved round of applause for the coordinators of that event, Bruce and Laurie Steinhaus.
Seeing the enrichment provided by the gleaming glow of 7,000 bagged candles glittering splendidly along a luminous path through the streets of awesomely decorated homes is a major part of this seasonal jubilation. But for me the overriding radiance of that neighborhood shines forth from the people who live there. And their annual luminaria event personifies the awesome spirit that truly expresses the character of that neighborhood.
For those of us walking the route, having a more personal contact with those residents is possible during the event because the friendly folks responsible for the festivities are usually standing in their driveway ready to greet us as welcomed visitors to their neighborhood.
So join us for this less than two mile walk through the Coconino Estates 39th Luminarias on Sunday evening, December 13 from the Marshall School parking lot located on the corner of Bonito and Thorpe road. Our start time is 6 p.m., and be sure to bring a flashlight as we'll walk the nearby Thorpe Road Bridge to view the wonderful Karen Knorowski Wildlife Mosaics that so perfectly illustrate the bridge over the Rio de Flag canal leading into the Frances Short Pond.
And be sure to wear your face mask so we can all stay safe during our trek among the Coconino Estates.
