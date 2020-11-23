Trailheads: Kudos to those who help clothe homeless

I read with great interest the recent letter to the editor of The Daily Sun from my friend Cathy Small about the extraordinary value the Flagstaff Shelter Services is to our community. The difficulties of accomplishing even the smallest details of everyday life without having a definite home base is a problem being faced by far too many people living in our midst.

Imagine for a moment having to live outside during a Flagstaff winter without the appropriate cold weather clothing, and you'll better understand why my friends Sarah King and Jane Jackson decided to organize and administer the activity titled "Walk A Mile In Their Shoes."

Slightly alter the saying "if you build it they will come" to "advertise a good cause and Flagstaff will respond," and you'll immediately have firmly rooted in your mind the very essence of our community. Helping others is a highly regarded reaction in Flagstaff and our residents are always willing to lend a hand.

The achievement of Sarah and Jane's idea occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Campbell Mesa Trailhead when local hikers brought backpacks full of gently used winter clothing to be dispersed among folks in need of that kind of equipment. Five carloads of such protective gear were donated to the Flagstaff Shelter Services and transported to that non-profit organization later in that day.