Trailheads: In praise of forest-thining and landscape stewards

I first met Neil Chapman, the Flagstaff Forest Health Supervisor, at a Picture Canyon Cultural and Natural Preserve working group's informational meeting last February. It was there he presented the City Fire Department and Open Space joint plan to implement a hand-thinning restoration project at the Preserve.
I was impressed by Neil's relaxed, easy-going manner and his ability to answer questions with skill and humor. The goal of the project is to reduce fuels and diminish tree density in an effort to lower the possibility of a highly destructive wildfire, and do it while ensuring cultural sites are appropriately protected during the thinning process.
One of my most favored hikes is the Equestrian Bypass of the Arizona Trail/Flagstaff Loop Trail from the Sandy Seep Trailhead south to Picture Canyon. Recently, while hiking there, we noticed neatly piled stacks of cut trees around the Tom Moody Trail, which is located in the northern section of the Picture Canyon Open Space.
Thanks, Neil, for getting the forest grooming process started and doing this important work with such care and thoroughness. For more information about Picture Canyon or the current thinning work, contact Neil.chapman@flagstaffaz.gov or Robert.Wallace@flagstaffaz.gov
And on another subject, our hiking group recently discovered a memorial bench in the forested area across from the Pullian Airport runway. A really nifty stand of inspiring greenery is the best description I have for the wooded area that stretches from the John Wesley Powell Boulevard deadend near the airport eastward toward Lake Mary Road. It's an inviting non-urban setting in the midst of a developing residential area. A welcomed stand of trees indeed.
The bench is located in a well-treed area overlooking a gravel utility road across from the usually quiet runway whose tranquility is only occasionally challenged by the sounds of an aircraft's sudden burst of speed to achieve flight. The individual being remembered is John Allen Moore, who apparently was associated with the airport in some capacity in the past. We're interested in knowing more about Mr. Moore and the bench established in his honor.
And to end, it won't be long before the snow is flying, the winds of winter are gusting and Flagstaff will again be in need of some truly devoted stewards of our surrounding landscape. We local residents all know the routine. Welcomed snow arrives and soon a multitude of visitors carting bargain basement plastic sleds are crowding into the Coconino National Forest for the purpose of amusement.
Unfortunately, the low-cost conveyances only last for a few slides down a snow-covered hill until disintegration ensues, thus ending the existence of the shoddily made sleds in drifts of brightly colored plastic litter. The visitors then thoughtlessly abandoned the now-cluttered forest leaving their debris for others to clean up.
And so, my fellow Flagstaffians, it's time to once again take a calming deep breath, bite gently all of our stiff upper lips and contact our friend Lisa Clark at 928-666-0988 or e-mail her at lisa.clark@flagstaffaz.com to volunteer yourself as a Snowplay Steward. If we who live here year-round don't pick up the jilted dross in the woods, who do we expect will?
