Trailheads: In praise of forest-thining and landscape stewards

The bench is located in a well-treed area overlooking a gravel utility road across from the usually quiet runway whose tranquility is only occasionally challenged by the sounds of an aircraft's sudden burst of speed to achieve flight. The individual being remembered is John Allen Moore, who apparently was associated with the airport in some capacity in the past. We're interested in knowing more about Mr. Moore and the bench established in his honor.

And to end, it won't be long before the snow is flying, the winds of winter are gusting and Flagstaff will again be in need of some truly devoted stewards of our surrounding landscape. We local residents all know the routine. Welcomed snow arrives and soon a multitude of visitors carting bargain basement plastic sleds are crowding into the Coconino National Forest for the purpose of amusement.

Unfortunately, the low-cost conveyances only last for a few slides down a snow-covered hill until disintegration ensues, thus ending the existence of the shoddily made sleds in drifts of brightly colored plastic litter. The visitors then thoughtlessly abandoned the now-cluttered forest leaving their debris for others to clean up.

And so, my fellow Flagstaffians, it's time to once again take a calming deep breath, bite gently all of our stiff upper lips and contact our friend Lisa Clark at 928-666-0988 or e-mail her at lisa.clark@flagstaffaz.com to volunteer yourself as a Snowplay Steward. If we who live here year-round don't pick up the jilted dross in the woods, who do we expect will?

