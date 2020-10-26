Trailheads: Help the homeless with charity walk

Ready or not, winter is swiftly rolling into Flagstaff, and there are people living among us who are experiencing homelessness as the cold weather tightens its frigid grip. Flagstaff Shelter Services needs some help, especially now that winter is knocking so impatiently at our city's door.

The caring folks operating the shelter assist over 2,000 people every year with emergency housing, counseling and help in finding a permanent home. Forty-eight percent of those seeking a hand up are domestically or sexually abused women; 20 percent are veterans, many of whom are dealing with mental illness or physical disabilities; and 21 percent are over the age of 55 and unemployed due to the shriveled job market or disability.

You can help support the Flagstaff Shelter Services in its stellar intentions by taking part in a one-mile walk starting from the Campbell Mesa trailhead on Old Walnut Canyon Road. Your participation is this event would be greatly appreciated, as will your contribution of winter socks, gloves, blankets, coats, or any other clothing or equipment important for those homeless to have during the colder months.