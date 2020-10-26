Trailheads: Help the homeless with charity walk

Ready or not, winter is swiftly rolling into Flagstaff, and there are people living among us who are experiencing homelessness as the cold weather tightens its frigid grip. Flagstaff Shelter Services needs some help, especially now that winter is knocking so impatiently at our city's door.
The caring folks operating the shelter assist over 2,000 people every year with emergency housing, counseling and help in finding a permanent home. Forty-eight percent of those seeking a hand up are domestically or sexually abused women; 20 percent are veterans, many of whom are dealing with mental illness or physical disabilities; and 21 percent are over the age of 55 and unemployed due to the shriveled job market or disability.
You can help support the Flagstaff Shelter Services in its stellar intentions by taking part in a one-mile walk starting from the Campbell Mesa trailhead on Old Walnut Canyon Road. Your participation is this event would be greatly appreciated, as will your contribution of winter socks, gloves, blankets, coats, or any other clothing or equipment important for those homeless to have during the colder months.
The date is Wednesday, Nov. 11 and there will be two walks, one starting at 8 a.m. and the other at noon. Drop off your donation in the box that will be located at the Campbell Mesa parking lot. Volunteers will be there at both times to help you get started. Questions? Call me at 928-714-0504.
And for all of you cloud appreciating folks on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m., Brian Klimowski, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, will make a virtual 40-minute presentation about the incredible outbreak of tornados that occurred here on Oct. 6, 2010.
This will be an excellent opportunity to learn more about this weather phenomenon that produced nine tornadoes in Coconino County. You can bet there were some unusual cloud formations on that day! Use this link to be a part of the Zoom presentation:
And on another subject, one of my favorite celebrations in our community is "Make a Difference Day," which will be held this year on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. until noon in the McMillan Mesa Open Space. We'll be giving special attention to the eastern slope of the mesa by cleaning out the encampments, picking up trash and removing graffiti. There are some drainage issues in need of improvement along that lengthy downward slant toward the Sunnyside Neighborhood also.
Masks and "social distancing" will be required and please wear sturdy shoes, bring work gloves and sun protection, plus long pants are advisable. Meet at the Northern Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (NACET) parking lot located at 2225 N. Gemini Drive, which is the entrance road into Buffalo Park.
Sylvia Struss, the Education and Outreach VISTA specialist, will be organizing the event. Call 928-213-2144 to get registered or for more information. You can just drop by and help as long as you can. And feel free to bring a friend! We need all the hands we can get to help our Flagstaff Open Spaces.
