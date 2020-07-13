Trailheads: Gadzooks, the FUTS is a civic treasure

The Flagstaff Urban Trail System has always been a fascination of mine. Truth be known, it's one of the major reasons I decided to retire to Flagstaff in 1998. Although only 13 miles of the trail actually existed at that time, I was totally invigorated by the idea of a community being so mindful of its future it was planning a citywide urban trail. I wanted to be a part of that kind of optimism.
It's been a long time ambition of mine to set up a table on a section of the FUTS to see who is actually using the trail and to also talk with users to better understand their individual views of this valuable community asset.
The Randy Wilson Memorial 4 on the 4th virtual run and walk provided that opportunity. As a virtual running event, it covered four days from July 1-4 with competitors submitting their personally timed results. Neil Weintraub, the remarkable race director for the Northern Arizona Trial Runners Association, and Gail Hughes, who brought automated chip timing to local running events, took care of that part of the activity.
I volunteered to coordinate those walking the route and to also maintain the two-mile turnaround point on the FUTS that was located north of Blue Willow Drive. I was helped with that activity by Don Carter, a fellow walk leader associated with the Joe Montoya Community and Senior Center who played popular music on his equipment from his personal playlist at our turnaround location.
Don and I were both there on all four days of the event between the hours of 7 and 9 a.m. and in that time frame we counted 127 walkers as they passed through our site. Forty-two of them were accompanied by a dog, 54 knew nothing about the 4 on the 4th activity and 31 folks were walking the four miles of the virtual event.
Forty-five of the nearly 200 competitive runners who participated in the 4 on the 4th virtual activity turned around at our manned two-mile portal and 61 other runners passed through our site doing a training run. Also, 34 bicycle riders sped through our station and happily most were helmeted.
Although all the people moving through or stopping at our location rigorously maintained social distancing, the ambiance of the FUTS, the beautiful weather and friendly attitudes of everybody was noticeable and appreciated. And during this difficult time the incredible value of our urban trail system to our community was splendidly on display.
And to finish, while I enjoy the company of dogs, their use of the FUTS has never been deep in my thinking — an obvious mental muff on my part. Every dog I saw (47) was on a leash, well behaved and friendly, plus their human sidekicks all carried pooper-scooper bags. Hopefully those folks were willing to utilize the handy sacks when necessary and dispose of them properly. Vive la puppies!
And I would be remiss if I didn't mention Laurie and Bruce Steinhaus, the wonderful co-organizers of the Coconino Estates Luminary and their flashy 4 on the 4th FUTS fashion flourish. Gadzooks, they really are fun folks!
