Trailheads: Gadzooks, the FUTS is a civic treasure

Don and I were both there on all four days of the event between the hours of 7 and 9 a.m. and in that time frame we counted 127 walkers as they passed through our site. Forty-two of them were accompanied by a dog, 54 knew nothing about the 4 on the 4th activity and 31 folks were walking the four miles of the virtual event.

Forty-five of the nearly 200 competitive runners who participated in the 4 on the 4th virtual activity turned around at our manned two-mile portal and 61 other runners passed through our site doing a training run. Also, 34 bicycle riders sped through our station and happily most were helmeted.

Although all the people moving through or stopping at our location rigorously maintained social distancing, the ambiance of the FUTS, the beautiful weather and friendly attitudes of everybody was noticeable and appreciated. And during this difficult time the incredible value of our urban trail system to our community was splendidly on display.

And to finish, while I enjoy the company of dogs, their use of the FUTS has never been deep in my thinking — an obvious mental muff on my part. Every dog I saw (47) was on a leash, well behaved and friendly, plus their human sidekicks all carried pooper-scooper bags. Hopefully those folks were willing to utilize the handy sacks when necessary and dispose of them properly. Vive la puppies!

And I would be remiss if I didn't mention Laurie and Bruce Steinhaus, the wonderful co-organizers of the Coconino Estates Luminary and their flashy 4 on the 4th FUTS fashion flourish. Gadzooks, they really are fun folks!

