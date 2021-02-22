Trailheads: Capitol made quite an impression on a young man

Once upon a time long, long ago (1956), I graduated from Normandy High School in St. Louis, Missouri. As a reliably average student whose only real interested in life at that time was becoming a major league baseball player, I was ill-equipped for inclusion in the more levelheaded world of working adults.

And since I was a speedy outfielder with a poor throwing arm, an excellent base runner who seldom could hit a pitched curve ball, and only missed being a strapping six foot three inches tall by a mere eight or nine inches, my chances for a career in professional baseball were slim and none.

Frustrated by failure to find a job in the summer after my graduation, I contacted Mr. Blitz, my high school guidance counselor, who helped me submit an application for employment with our national government. In less than a month I was on my way to Washington D.C. to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a fingerprint technician.

After a short education about the whorls, loops and arches required for fingerprint classification and the issuance of a magnifying glass, I worked for the next three years as one of the technicians on the FBI night shift. My job along with many other folks was to search the extensive collection of files of previous fingerprint evidence concerning lawbreakers in our country. We were a serious swarm of worker bees indeed.