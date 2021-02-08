Trailheads: Braving Appalachian Trail and Safeway parking lot

Most of the time I sensibly shop for food with a list of needed items, but on this occasion I recklessly entered those savory, food-laden grocery store avenues empty-handed and with a stomach growling incessantly about its vacancy too.

Because I allowed impulsive whimsy to guide my food choices, I soon had a cart piled high with edible goodies. In my unrelenting condition of unwithering want, I couldn't possibly be expected to pass up the bargain of two bags for the price of one family sized easy-to-open packages of Double Stuf Oreo cookies.

Meanwhile, out on the Safeway parking lot, the melting snow was mutating into an icy brine that quickly evolved into three inches of mushy slush. And when I pushed my overloaded cart of food onto that driveway being overrun by a quagmire of unforgiving slosh, I and that four wheeled transporter bogged down.

While I was reviling the fates for this awkward situation, the young women who had helped me at the Safeway checkout counter rushed out of the store with a forgotten-by-me bag of groceries. Upon seeing my plight, she quickly took command of the hobbled cart and together we pushed it to my vehicle where she also assisted me in the unloading of its contents.

So I'm using this opportunity to thank Laura again for her much welcomed help and to tell her how much I appreciated her kindness. We Flagstaffians are indeed fortunate to have considerate folks like Laura living and working in our town.

