Trailheads: Braving Appalachian Trail and Safeway parking lot

Hiking the length of the Appalachian Trail became a part of my "Bucket List" in 2013 when my friend Jane Jackson achieved that incredible goal. After completion of her four-month adventure, she returned to Flagstaff and delivered a lively talk about her journey to an interested crowd at the Joe Montoya Community and Senior Center.
During her presentation, we learned her trail name was "Calamity" because everyone who does the AT is given a nickname, and that the 2,200-mile route is not very often flat. Also, a lot of calories are burned in the hiking of 18 to 20 miles per day and wonderful food items frequently appear along the pathway compliments of local "trail angels."
To encourage folks to stay fit during the pandemic, the Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association is offering the free "Take A Walk in the Woods Virtual Challenge" of the Appalachian Trail through Friday, December 31, 2021.
Registration ends Wednesday, June 30, but if you wish to read more of the details or register, immediately punch up their website: https://runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Flagstaff/TakeAWalkinthewoodsVirtualChallenge
Neil Weintraub wrote an excellent column on the NATRA Appalachian Trail virtual challenge for the Arizona Daily Sun in its Jan. 24 newspaper that is both informative and entertaining.
And on another subject, a few weeks ago our drought was temporarily interrupted by much needed back-to-back snowstorms. During a brief lull between the two blizzards, I made a quick trip to the Safeway supermarket located just east of the Flagstaff Mall.
Most of the time I sensibly shop for food with a list of needed items, but on this occasion I recklessly entered those savory, food-laden grocery store avenues empty-handed and with a stomach growling incessantly about its vacancy too.
Because I allowed impulsive whimsy to guide my food choices, I soon had a cart piled high with edible goodies. In my unrelenting condition of unwithering want, I couldn't possibly be expected to pass up the bargain of two bags for the price of one family sized easy-to-open packages of Double Stuf Oreo cookies.
Meanwhile, out on the Safeway parking lot, the melting snow was mutating into an icy brine that quickly evolved into three inches of mushy slush. And when I pushed my overloaded cart of food onto that driveway being overrun by a quagmire of unforgiving slosh, I and that four wheeled transporter bogged down.
While I was reviling the fates for this awkward situation, the young women who had helped me at the Safeway checkout counter rushed out of the store with a forgotten-by-me bag of groceries. Upon seeing my plight, she quickly took command of the hobbled cart and together we pushed it to my vehicle where she also assisted me in the unloading of its contents.
So I'm using this opportunity to thank Laura again for her much welcomed help and to tell her how much I appreciated her kindness. We Flagstaffians are indeed fortunate to have considerate folks like Laura living and working in our town.