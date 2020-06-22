Trailheads: Annual race honoring Randy Wilson goes virtual

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Randy Wilson Memorial 4 on the 4th running and walking activity is going to happen this year, but with some modifications.

The route is the same for all participants, but runners will be allowed to run the course on their own (but only once) from Wednesday, July 1 through Saturday, July 4. In order to qualify for this competition, runners must register at: https://runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Flagstaff/RandyWilsonMemorial4onthe4thVirtualRun

The following is a general description of 4 on the 4th activities for both runners and walkers who wish to participate. Participants running will be on their honor to record the correct time they accomplished doing the course. The organizers will subtract head starts from participants' times to determine the fastest runners. For details, look to NATRA.org.

Runners can register to participate in the virtual race between now and 6:45 a.m. on the 4th of July. Once running participants register, they will get a link where they can upload their results. Their time must be entered before 5 p.m. on July 4.