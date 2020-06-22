Trailheads: Annual race honoring Randy Wilson goes virtual
Trailheads: Annual race honoring Randy Wilson goes virtual

The Randy Wilson Memorial 4 on the 4th running and walking activity is going to happen this year, but with some modifications.

The route is the same for all participants, but runners will be allowed to run the course on their own (but only once) from Wednesday, July 1 through Saturday, July 4. In order to qualify for this competition, runners must register at: https://runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Flagstaff/RandyWilsonMemorial4onthe4thVirtualRun

The following is a general description of 4 on the 4th activities for both runners and walkers who wish to participate. Participants running will be on their honor to record the correct time they accomplished doing the course. The organizers will subtract head starts from participants' times to determine the fastest runners. For details, look to NATRA.org.

Runners can register to participate in the virtual race between now and 6:45 a.m. on the 4th of July. Once running participants register, they will get a link where they can upload their results. Their time must be entered before 5 p.m. on July 4.

The route for runners and walkers is as follows: The start and finish is on the Flagstaff Urban Trail System ( FUTS) between the Little League field and the Karen Knorowski Wildlife Bridge Mosaics on Thorpe Road across from the flagpole.The 2-mile turnaround point on the FUTS is just past Blue Willow Drive at the corner of the white painted fence. The starting point is the south end of the dugout on the south baseball field. Links for GPS and a map are at NATRA.org. Both runners and walkers should be careful when crossing residential streets while on the FUTS.

The 4 on the 4th activity is, as usual, free, but we do ask participants to make a donation to the Flagstaff Food Bank or an online donation. Runners and walkers must maintain acceptable social distancing. Masks are optional since this is a totally outdoor activity. Parking is available at Marshall School, located on the corner of Bonito and Thorpe Roads.

Walkers do not have to register, but if they would like a finisher's certificate with their time printed on it, they must register. Walkers can also stride the route anytime from July 1 through July 4. On all four of those days, I will be at the 2-mile turnaround point from 7 until 9 a.m. to shout "turn around" at arriving participants. That location will not be attended at any other time, but will be well marked during the four days of the 4 on the 4th activity.

Our friend Don Carter will be there playing his list of popular tunes from 1960 to 1980 and we'll have small bottles of water for distribution to participants on all four days from 7 until 9 a.m. Please don't throw the bottles along the FUTS route, but rather empty them into your own water container and leave the bottle with myself and Don.

For more information, runners please contact the NATRA.org website and walkers, if in doubt about anything, feel free to contact me at 928-714-0504 or e-mail ADILLLO@aol.com

