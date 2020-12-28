Trailheads: A hat tip to Pat Stein and Picture Canyon

After working 32 years in a St. Louis paint factory, I early-retired in the spring of 1998 and moved to Flagstaff in September of that same year. My 30 years of vacationing in the West were central to that decision. I must admit to being totally enthused by the prospect of living out here and have never been disappointed with my decision to relocate.

I started my new life by securing a truly fun-filled and educational part-time position in the book section of the Wupatki National Monument and twice a week drove the Wupatki Loop Road past Strawberry Crater on my way to work.

I eventually visited that lonely eye-catching landmark that juts so noticeably out of the Juniper-Pinyon covered landscape as a member of the Scalawag Bicycle Club. I remember seeing a small herd of fleeing deer as we pedaled toward the extinct volcano and also how deep the cinders were on the deceptively unstable hiking path up and down its jagged sides. But once on top, the view of the sprawling, arid desert surrounding Wupatki was well worth the effort.

I was recently reminded of that past adventure while reading another one of the interesting trail columns in the Arizona Daily Sun by reporter Sam McManis. His article was about the unmarked and therefore sometimes difficult to follow footpath route around and on Strawberry Crater. He also quoted Pat Stein in that column.