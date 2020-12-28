Trailheads: A hat tip to Pat Stein and Picture Canyon

After working 32 years in a St. Louis paint factory, I early-retired in the spring of 1998 and moved to Flagstaff in September of that same year. My 30 years of vacationing in the West were central to that decision. I must admit to being totally enthused by the prospect of living out here and have never been disappointed with my decision to relocate.
I started my new life by securing a truly fun-filled and educational part-time position in the book section of the Wupatki National Monument and twice a week drove the Wupatki Loop Road past Strawberry Crater on my way to work.
I eventually visited that lonely eye-catching landmark that juts so noticeably out of the Juniper-Pinyon covered landscape as a member of the Scalawag Bicycle Club. I remember seeing a small herd of fleeing deer as we pedaled toward the extinct volcano and also how deep the cinders were on the deceptively unstable hiking path up and down its jagged sides. But once on top, the view of the sprawling, arid desert surrounding Wupatki was well worth the effort.
I was recently reminded of that past adventure while reading another one of the interesting trail columns in the Arizona Daily Sun by reporter Sam McManis. His article was about the unmarked and therefore sometimes difficult to follow footpath route around and on Strawberry Crater. He also quoted Pat Stein in that column.
For those of you who don't know Pat, she accomplished the carefully done and exacting work of getting Picture Canyon listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. And by doing that, the documentation firmly established the viability of the canyon as also being an important project for reclamation.
She thoroughly remodeled our thinking from an aspiring leap of faith into being a real sum and substance possibility and, along with the steadfast persistence of then Coconino County Supervisor Mandy Metzger, pushed Picture Canyon from being a disappointing blister of a place into becoming a premium Natural and Cultural Open Space reality for Flagstaff.
I would need much more space and the ability to write better descriptive words to tell the many stories and to list all the people who worked on the resuscitation of Picture Canyon. That once abused place is an excellent example of what a community can achieve by working together on a deserving goal. Way to go Flagstaff!
But (dang, there's that awful word again) resurrected, restored or saved green places don't remain that way without constant positive attention. There's always things to do: fences to be repaired or removed, weeds in need of pulling, trails to be reappointed. And in this time of a reduced human activity, Picture Canyon is getting way more recreational use than any of us ever dreamed possible.
You can help by joining (or rejoining) the Picture Canyon Core Group or becoming a part of the conservation of our designated open spaces like the Observatory Natural Area, McMillan Mesa or the Schultz Creek Trailhead. Contact Robert Wallace, City Open Space Specialist, at (928) 213-2154 or Robert.Wallace@Flagstaffaz.gov or Sylvia Struss, Open Space Vista at (928) 814-8894 or Sylvia.Struss@Flagstaffaz.gov.