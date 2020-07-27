Trailheads: 4 on the 4th should leave permanent mark on Flagstaff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Randy Wilson Memorial 4 on the 4th was a huge success inasmuch the number of running participants doubled this year and those walking the route went from a previous high of 12 to a greatly appreciated 31 trekkers. Plus, contributions to the Food Pantry were the best ever. Way to go, Flagstaff! Let's surpass all those records next year.

And I have a suggestion. This happpening was a virtual event on the FUTS that lasted over a four-day period — July 1 through July 4 — for a total of 96 hours in which folks could participate. Many people wishing to be involved were not sure where the exact start/finish and turnaround points were located. Wouldn't it be to the purpose of the activity to have those points permanently marked on the path of the FUTS along with a description of the event?

Such fixed markers in place year-round on the Flagstaff Urban Trail System would bring the event to the attention of many more people, thus increasing participation, reducing confusion over where to start, turn around and finish, and also serving as a nice remembrance for Randy.

And to finish, during this time of "social distancing" the FUTS has once again proven its incredible worth to our community. What would we do without it —and more important, when are we going to complete the construction of our highly valued in town trail?