Spotlight on Climate: What’s a person to do?

All year, global headlines announced one climate disaster after another — drought, wildfires, flooding and extreme weather. This year it got personal: two favorite swimming spots went dry while multiple fires blazed around Flagstaff. When the rains came, a new brown river flashed through my neighborhood, leaving tons of mud and a new normal.

On average, worldwide temperatures have already risen 1.9°F (1.1°C) since 1850. Some parts of the Southwest are up 2°F. This is actual, measured warming. By 2050 business-as-usual could mean Arizona will be 3.6 to 8.1°F warmer.

The IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) says that if we keep emitting CO2 at current rates, we will reach over 2.7°F (1.5°C) of warming by 2040. This is warmer than humans have ever experienced and will further destabilize climate. Staying below 2.7°F (1.5°C) improves the odds of avoiding irreversible tipping points like loss of major ice sheets and release of stored carbon from thawing permafrost. Each fuels further warming.

But the IPCC also says that cutting emissions in half by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050 will likely keep us below a 2.7°F (1.5°C) rise.