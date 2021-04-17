Spotlight on Climate: What do we know about climate change?

There are some who are unsure about climate change. Is it happening? Is it natural? Is it caused by us? What will happen next? With so many sources, who can you trust? For scientists, the answer is clear. Look at the evidence. The data tell the story, and the global scientific community has been certain about climate change since 1990.

So, what do scientists know about climate change? And who are these scientists anyway? It turns out that some of the world’s top climate scientists live right here in Flagstaff, conducting their research at NAU and the US Geological Survey. Indeed, Flagstaff has a long history of climate change research, dating back to the late 1800s.

In 1889, C. Hart Merriam published the results of his surveys of plant and animal species of the San Francisco Peaks and the surrounding region to define the “Life Zones” of the Earth. Early surveys like his are now used by climate scientists, who study how species are moving northward and fleeing higher on the mountain to escape rising temperatures.

Another foundation of climate research was discovered by A.E. Douglass, an astronomer working at the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff in 1894. Back then, there was an abundance of tree stumps as forest was being cleared for the developing town.