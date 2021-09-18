Spotlight on Climate: Recent warming is different

I was finishing my doctorate degree in Geoscience when the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published its first assessment report in 1990. Global warming was emerging as a serious concern. Geoscientists like me had barely entered into the discussions of policy-relevant topics about climate change. Our research revealed rich details of natural climate fluctuations throughout Earth’s history, but the fact that climate always changes seemed to be more of a talking point for those who distrusted the science of climate change than a fundamental contribution to the understanding of current change.

Thirty years later, as a lead author on the recently published IPCC’s sixth assessment report, the value of the long-term perspective on climate change is clear. Climate records based on data from weather stations and satellites, as dramatic as some are, are too short to fully comprehend recent changes. As the climate now rushes to conditions uncharted by humans, we must look further back in time for climate records that can put the present into perspective and help us think more clearly about our future.