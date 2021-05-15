Spotlight on Climate: How long have we known about climate change?

In 2007 the IPCC confirmed that current climate change is caused by human activities and not by natural causes. All of the natural causes of temperature change, such as changes in Earth’s orbit or volcanic activity, do not explain the sudden recent rise in Earth’s average temperature.

In 2018, an IPCC Special Report showed that human activities are now emitting more than 40 Gigatons of CO2 every year. While some still question the reality of climate change, this IPCC report clearly documented that our emissions had already raised Earth’s average temperature by more than 1°C (= 1.8°F). To avoid raising temperatures by 1.5°C (= 2.7°F), which would trigger major tipping points, we need to reign in our emissions to zero by 2040. Can we do this in time? The IPCC and many other studies show that we can do this by using wind, water, and solar technologies already available. Will we do this in time? What part will you play?