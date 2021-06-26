Spotlight on Climate: How do we have an impact on the climate?

As mentioned in our last column, we have known about the greenhouse effect since 1824. We know that our burning fossil fuels produces carbon dioxide (CO2), which is a greenhouse gas, but is there more to the story? It turns out that we affect climate in many ways, and we need to understand them if we want to stop global climate change.

Since the Industrial Revolution we have produced about 2.4 trillion tonnes of CO2. Despite the huge size of Earth’s atmosphere, this has been enough to increase CO2 concentrations from 280 parts per million to more than 420. Is this all from driving cars and burning coal?

Sure, most of our carbon footprint has been from burning fossil fuels, but other things we do also produce greenhouse gases. About one third of our carbon emissions come from “land use.” You might ask, “How does using land result in emissions?” Well, it all comes back to life on Earth being made up of carbon.

When we “clear” a patch of rainforest by burning it, we release lots of CO2 into the atmosphere. When we remove a patch of sagebrush to build a parking lot, the sagebrush dies and decomposes, releasing CO2. Same goes for any natural habitat that we replace with anything that contains less life. The carbon from those plants and animals ends up in the atmosphere.