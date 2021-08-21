Spotlight on Climate: Climate change: Rainfall, droughts and floods

One way to reduce fire risk is to thin the forest. “When the trees are further apart, it makes it harder for the fire to spread,” says Fulé, “also with fewer trees competing, this reduces their water stress, and the trees aren’t as dried out.” Is this enough to counter the increased fire risk due to climate change? “That’s harder to say,” says Fulé. “What we can say for sure is that the drying effects of climate change will keep fire risks higher.”

Another aspect of wildfire is flooding. Whoa, wait a second. I thought we were talking about drying? Well, in nature, many things are interconnected. Healthy watersheds are covered by vegetation and dead plant litter. When fire removes those, the watershed doesn’t absorb as much, and the water runs off rapidly. This can result in a deluge of water as we saw last week in several Flagstaff neighborhoods.

You may remember the flooding that took place below the 2010 Schultz Fire scar in the Timberline neighborhood. The floods last week came down from the Museum Fire scar and an area of Mount Elden that burned in the 1977 Radio Fire. Also, the extreme downpour that hit those slopes is another outcome of climate change. We’ll take a closer look at that in next month’s Spotlight.