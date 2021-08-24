Spotlight on Climate: Climate change and its impact on rainfall, floods and droughts

At this point everyone can see that the Earth is getting warmer. It’s not some distant, uncertain, theoretical future anymore. In Phoenix, people regularly swelter in temperatures over 110°F (=43°C), and in Flagstaff, people are beginning to wonder if they should install cooling systems in their homes.

Science has long told us that as we thicken the layer of greenhouse gases, Earth will trap more of the sun’s heat energy, and we now see the results of this every day. Temperatures have been rising so steadily, scientists can easily predict with high certainty how it will continue to rise.

Other climate variables are a little more complicated. How does the added heat energy in our atmosphere affect rainfall, drought, and floods? Are the recent floods in Flagstaff related to climate change?

We’ve all heard that hot air holds more water than cold air. So does that mean we’ll get more clouds and rainfall now? To answer that, we have to back up for a minute and look at the basics of climate: the long-term pattern of weather in a given region. In a nutshell, climate is powered by the heat energy in the atmosphere and oceans. Heat energy powers the wind, it powers ocean currents, it powers rain, and it can also dry the land.