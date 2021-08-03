Reimposing mask rules makes sense. But a better idea is to have stronger vaccine edicts

With the delta variant of the coronavirus proving to be the most infectious yet, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state of California and cities, counties and other states have called on Americans to once again routinely wear masks indoors.

With new infections more than quintupling over the past three months, it appears that both the CDC’s May recommendation that mask edicts be dropped and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s June decision to end most pandemic restrictions were premature. Yes, COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations are still far lower than what was seen in the first 11 months of this pandemic. But the U.S. is still in the middle of it.

Thing is, masks aren’t our best defense against COVID-19. What’s needed is to get shots in the arms of the 90 million Americans who are eligible for vaccines but who have not yet received them. What’s needed is for the Food and Drug Administration to finally realize that its failure to give full approval to the three vaccines in wide use in the U.S. — which have been administered with enormous success to hundreds of millions of people worldwide — is emboldening anti-vaccination rhetoric when the FDA’s reassurances would fuel many more vaccinations.