PRO: Yes, President Trump should pardon Edward Snowden

Snowden saw what happened to his predecessor whistleblowers and chose a different way forward: a path that he saw as the only option to expose the wrongdoing that he knew a great deal about, but about which Americans knew nothing. Had he not done so, we would not have learned of the massive surveillance program that the NSA had launched, which was affecting the privacy of millions of Americans. We certainly would not have known about the NSA's activities because despite the abuses and overreach of surveillance, the documents were buried under the cloak of classification. The top intelligence chief of the nation, James Clapper, lied about the very existence of the program while testifying under oath at a Senate hearing.