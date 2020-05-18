PRO: Vote-by-mail is essential

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We recently saw people forced to choose between their personal safety and their right to vote in Wisconsin. We still don’t know the full damage caused by holding the Wisconsin primary without expanded mail-in voting options, but regardless we cannot ever let it happen again.

This year we are faced with a great challenge in ensuring every eligible voter gets access to the ballot while also keeping themselves and their loved ones safe. This is a challenge that we can meet and overcome, but it’s going to take working together to implement solutions that may change the way we are used to voting, including by casting our ballot at home and returning it by mail.

Voting by mail is not a new idea. In fact, it’s been tried and tested in states across the country. In the 2018 midterm election, 27% of all voters cast their ballot by mail. In states that have used vote-by-mail extensively, such as Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Utah and California, it has proven successful in increasing access to the ballot while also ensuring elections are fair and secure.

Vote-by-mail and early voting reforms have traditionally focused on ensuring that voters who can’t make it to the polls on Election Day because of work, school, family, health or other reasons are still able to vote. But now there are even more important reasons as we tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.